CAL RIPKEN, SR. FOUNDATION RETURNS TO NO. 7 CHEVROLET WITH SPIRE MOTORSPORTS AND DANIEL SUÁREZ

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 26, 2026) – The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF), dedicated to building character and teaching life lessons to at-risk youth through sports and mentoring programs, will return to Spire Motorsports in partnership with Monterrey, Mexico native Daniel Suárez.

The collaboration will launch at the NASCAR Cup Series season opener, The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The event marks Suárez’s debut season with Spire Motorsports and his ninth full-time campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I want to thank Dan Towriss and the Gainbridge team for this exciting partnership with Spire Motorsports and Daniel Suarez,” said Cal Ripken, Jr., Hall of Famer and Co-Founder of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. “Dan has been an incredibly generous and integral part of our board and this is just another example of that. The partnership with Spire and Daniel will take our 25th anniversary celebration to a new level and expose the work of the foundation to many more. The fact that he is driving the number seven car, dad’s old number, makes it that much more special. I look forward to cheering on Daniel and watching him in person at a race later this year.”

The CRSF empowers communities with clean, safe places for underserved youth to play, learn, and grow. Since 2018, Group 1001 and the CRSF have combined efforts to build 17 youth development parks and install 20 STEM centers nationwide. Group 1001 employees have joined CRSF to host and volunteer for four Community Enhancement Projects. CRSF and Group 1001 have impacted over 100,000 youth in their joint effort to promote active lifestyles and educational opportunities.

Suárez rose through the NASCAR Mexico Series and ARCA Menards Series East ranks before debuting on NASCAR’s national stage with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2014. In 2016, he captured the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity Series) championship, becoming the first Mexican-born driver to win a title in NASCAR’s junior division.

He added another milestone in 2025 with an emotional victory at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, during the Cup Series’ inaugural visit to Mexico City. The 34-year-old has more than 300 Cup Series starts, with two wins, including victories at Sonoma Raceway in 2022 and Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2024. He’s also logged 24 top fives and 75 top 10s on NASCAR’s senior circuit. Suarez has led 907 laps and has earned three poles since 2017.

“Cal Ripken, Sr. had an amazing career and left behind an incredible legacy,” said Suarez. “The work the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation is doing to support younger generations, especially through its STEM programs and educational initiatives, is truly remarkable. I’m a strong believer in the next generation and seeing the positive impact these programs have on youth is inspiring. I’m very excited to be a part of this partnership and to start off at the Clash will be incredible.”

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation will continue to serve as Suarez and the No. 7 team’s primary partner at select races in 2026.

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium kicks of racing festivities for the 2026 season and will be televised live on FOX Sunday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. NASCAR’s annual pre-season exhibition race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation …

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF), celebrating our 25th anniversary in 2026, helps to strengthen America’s most underserved and distressed communities by supporting and advocating for children, building Youth Development Parks and STEM Centers, partnering with law enforcement and youth-service agencies, and addressing community needs through its national program initiatives. In 2025, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation impacted over 1.4 million kids from underserved communities. For more information about the foundation and its future initiatives, please visit www.ripkenfoundation.org.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.