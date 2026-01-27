Tecovas Steps Into New Partnership with Spire Motorsports

Lone Star western-wear legend to debut motorsports sponsorship at 2026 Daytona 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 27, 2026) – It’s easy to compare NASCAR Cup Series’ racing to the thrill of a rodeo and in 2026 Tecovas, the leading western-wear brand that brings the legacy of the west to life, will partner with Spire Motorsports for multiple races across the organization for the upcoming season.

The iconic American western-wear brand founded in 2015 will saddle up and make its debut as an associate sponsor aboard 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1 for the 68th running of the “Great American Race” Feb. 15 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The Austin-based, Texas lifestyle brand will tap into NASCAR’s notably brand-loyal fan base with trackside activations and promotional campaigns throughout the year.

“Tecovas and Spire Motorsports are united by a shared respect for heritage, hard work, and pushing limits, making this partnership a natural and exciting alignment,” said Samantha Fodrowski of Tecovas. “NASCAR fans share the same appreciation for tradition, grit, and craftsmanship that define the American West. Making our NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 alongside Spire is an exciting way to introduce Tecovas to a new arena of horsepower and passion.”

The partnership between Tecovas and Spire Motorsports reflects the versatility of Tecovas’ line of footwear, workwear, apparel, and accessories while pairing with the distinctive personalities from the Mooresville, N.C.-headquartered organization. The relationship marks Tecovas’ entrance into a new arena of horsepower and represents its first NASCAR collaboration.

Known for its timeless boots and Western apparel, Tecovas will be represented by Spire Motorsports’ drivers and crew both on and off the track, year-round.

Following the season-opener, Tecovas will continue to be showcased in an associate-sponsor capacity on McDowell’s No. 71 Chevy March 1 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas before shifting to the No. 77 of Carson Hocevar at Charlotte Motor Speedway Memorial Day Weekend.

Tecovas will return to Hocevar’s machine for the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural race through the streets of San Diego’s Coronado Naval Base June 21.

“There’s a natural connection between the Tecovas brand and the NASCAR community,” said Bill Anthony, President, Spire Motorsports. “Both are rooted in hard work, pride in craftsmanship, and a culture where what you wear and use actually matters. NASCAR is a sport built on real stories and real people, and Tecovas understands the best way to build trust is to show up, be present, and deliver something worth talking about. Now the fun part starts, rolling up our sleeves and getting to work together.”

To close out the 2026 season, Tecovas will ramp up its partnership and be featured as McDowell’s primary sponsor when the Cup Series visits the Glendale, Ariz., native’s home track Oct. 18 at Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent Tecovas in Phoenix later this year,” said McDowell. “I love the outdoors and to be able to wear their gear when I’m outside working or just hanging out with my family is something that I can appreciate. Their product line has a lot of diversity and to be able to have them onboard at my home track is going to be special. We had a hard-fought top-10 there in the fall, so hopefully we can continue to build on our success at Phoenix (Raceway) with Tecovas.”

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, Feb. 15 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Tecovas…

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tecovas is stewarding the future of the American West. Rooted in time-honored craftsmanship and elevated by thoughtful design, Tecovas creates Western footwear, workwear, apparel, and accessories built for comfort and confidence. With a commitment to quality, timeless design, and radical hospitality, Tecovas serves customers through Tecovas.com, Tecovas stores across the country, and select wholesale partners.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.