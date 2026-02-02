Dirt Track Racing Returns to Friendship Speedway

Nestled in Surry County, NC, Friendship Motor Speedway is looking to hop back into action later on this month for the NC Speedweek on February 25th-27th. Friendship Motor Speedway originally opened in 1982 as an oval-shaped dirt track.

From 1982-2003 Friendship operated as a dirt track. After the 2003 season, the track decided to pave and went with a paved surface for a few years. During this period, the track hosted several divisions, including the SMART Modified Tour.

A very short tenure as a paved track was successful, though the dirt success could not be matched. In 2008, Friendship Speedway went back to a dirt track. This is how the track currently sits.

In 2022, the Friendship Speedway’s ownership was forced to close its doors. Many fans believed this would be the last time racing would be held in Elkin, NC. A year later, in 2023, a new ownership group bought the track and went to renew what had been closed in 2022.

With a different name, Friendship went to Ultimate Motorsports Park. This ownership had a successful first season. 2024 would be the last season of dirt track racing once again.

Once again, there was concern that racing in Elkin would be ended. Another weekly dirt track was experiencing similar issues during this period. 311 had closed its doors in 2021, and fans still talk about the two to this day.

A difference between the two tracks was the ownership. 311 has closed its racing doors and turned it into a “junk lot,” according to racing fans. As for Friendship, they have a new look at racing.

Friendship Motor Speedway Makes Its Return

In August 2025, Friendship Motor Speedway posted on Facebook that they were preparing to race in 2026. Pictured above is the expected weekly season schedule for Friendship Speedway.

2026 SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES NOW AVAILABLE!

· Track Signage

· Race Naming Rights

· Driver Awards

· Hospitality Services

· Public Announcements

· Program Advertisements

· Fan Prizes

· Additional Opportunities

We offer customizable to fit various budget requirements. Partner with at a competitive cost.

For more information, the track website is linked here.