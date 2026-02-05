Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Other Series Racing
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Bowman Gray Stadium Releases Weekly Racing Schedule

By Logan Allen
1 Minute Read

During the 2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the track has released the tentative schedule for the weekly racing series that goes on at the Madhouse.

All events are on Saturday nights at 8 pm. Unless otherwise noted, each week consists of twin 25-lap modified races, twin 20-lap Sportsman races, a 20-lap Street Stock race, and either one or two Stadium Stock races, depending on car entries.

2026 Schedule

April 18th – Hayes Jewelers 200-lap Modified race and 40-lap Sportsman Race
April 25th – Twin 25-lap Modified races
May 2nd – Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lap Modified race
May 9th – Twin 25-lap Modified races and 50-lap Street Stock
May 16th – Great Clips Crash Fest; Including Skid Race and Demolition Derby,
May 23rd – 100-lap Sportsman Race
May 30th – Elite Underground Utility 100-lap Modified races
June 6th – 50-lap Stadium Stock race
June 13th – Q104.1 Twin 50-lap Modified races
June 20th – Market USA 100-lap Modified race
June 27th – Red Oak Ladies Night 100-lap Sportsman Race; Skid race; and Special Forces Association Parachute Team
July 4th – Rain date if needed
July 11th – Traffic Control Safety Services 100-lap Modified race
July 18th – Trulient Night of Destruction; Monster Truck car crushing and Demolition Derby
July 25th – 100-lap Sportsman race
August 1st – Fox 8 100-lap Modified race
August 8th – Twin 50-lap Modified races
August 15th – Skid Race
August 22nd – AgSouth Farm Credit 150-lap Modified Race and 40-lap Sportsman race
August 29th – Rain date if needed

Once again, each week will include all four racing divisions.

Recap of Season

  • Modified 100-lap races – 4 races (5 including twin 50-lap races)
  • Modified 100-200-lap races – 2 races (200-lap, 150-lap)
  • Sportsman 100-lap races – 3 races
  • Street Stock 50-lap race – 1 race
  • Stadium Stock 50-lap races – 1 race
  • Monster Trucks – 1 event
  • Skid Race – 3 events
  • Demolition Derby – 2 events
  • Parachute Jump – 1 event
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Logan Allen
Logan Allen
North Carolina State University Graduate 25’ Bachelor’s degree in sports management Favorite NASCAR moment, being a photographer when NASCAR returned to Rockingham Speedway in 2025.
Previous article
Dirt Track Racing Returns to Friendship Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Preece muscles to dramatic Cup victory in the Clash
03:01
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Samsara and Richard Childress Racing Announce Partnership Extension

Official Release -
Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2026 on the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with defending Series champion Jesse Love.
Read more

O’Reilly Expands Support to all five American Off-Road Racing Championship

Official Release -
O’Reilly Auto Parts will significantly expand its support of grassroots desert racing in 2026 by sponsoring purses for competitors in 1/2-1600, 5-1600, Class 9, Class 12, and 5 Unlimited in the 2026 American Off-Road Racing Championship.
Read more

NHRA AND LEGENDS GLOBAL EXTEND MERCHANDISE PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF 75th ANNIVERSARY SEASON

Official Release -
The National Hot Rod Association and Legends Global today announced a 10-year extension of their longstanding merchandise partnership.
Read more

BRUNT Workwear, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Niece Motorsports Team-Up to Power Travis Pastrana...

Official Release -
BRUNT Workwear and Black Rifle Coffee Company will bring together motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and digital racing phenomenon Cleetus McFarland to race as teammates in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Daytona.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category