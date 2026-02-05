Bowman Gray Stadium Releases Weekly Racing Schedule

During the 2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the track has released the tentative schedule for the weekly racing series that goes on at the Madhouse.

All events are on Saturday nights at 8 pm. Unless otherwise noted, each week consists of twin 25-lap modified races, twin 20-lap Sportsman races, a 20-lap Street Stock race, and either one or two Stadium Stock races, depending on car entries.

2026 Schedule

April 18th – Hayes Jewelers 200-lap Modified race and 40-lap Sportsman Race

April 25th – Twin 25-lap Modified races

May 2nd – Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lap Modified race

May 9th – Twin 25-lap Modified races and 50-lap Street Stock

May 16th – Great Clips Crash Fest; Including Skid Race and Demolition Derby,

May 23rd – 100-lap Sportsman Race

May 30th – Elite Underground Utility 100-lap Modified races

June 6th – 50-lap Stadium Stock race

June 13th – Q104.1 Twin 50-lap Modified races

June 20th – Market USA 100-lap Modified race

June 27th – Red Oak Ladies Night 100-lap Sportsman Race; Skid race; and Special Forces Association Parachute Team

July 4th – Rain date if needed

July 11th – Traffic Control Safety Services 100-lap Modified race

July 18th – Trulient Night of Destruction; Monster Truck car crushing and Demolition Derby

July 25th – 100-lap Sportsman race

August 1st – Fox 8 100-lap Modified race

August 8th – Twin 50-lap Modified races

August 15th – Skid Race

August 22nd – AgSouth Farm Credit 150-lap Modified Race and 40-lap Sportsman race

August 29th – Rain date if needed

Once again, each week will include all four racing divisions.

