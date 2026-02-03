NATIONAL DEBT RELIEF EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH DENNY HAMLIN AND JOE GIBBS RACING

Hamlin will race National Debt Relief colors in 12 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2026

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (February 3, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that National Debt Relief will be featured as the primary sponsor of Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for 12 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2026, including the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 15.

National Debt Relief, also the official debt relief partner of NASCAR, is the industry leader in debt settlement and provider of the most popular debt relief solution in the U.S.* Since its inception in 2009, National Debt Relief has helped more than 1.3 million people with their debt, providing customized solutions to help consumers resolve debt, get back on track and confidently build towards a brighter financial future.

After entering the sport in 2024 as an official partner of the Chicago Street Race, National Debt Relief joined Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 11 team as the primary sponsor of Hamlin’s No. 11 car for four races in 2025, including the DAYTONA 500. In May, National Debt Relief launched a national ad campaign featuring Hamlin and became the presenting sponsor of the Relief Lap during race broadcasts on Prime TV and TNT.

“We’re pleased to expand this valuable partnership with NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin, and increase our presence with this team,” said Alex Kleyner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, National Debt Relief. “The expansion of this partnership allows us to reach and help so many Americans who are burdened by overwhelming unsecured debt. We want any fan watching Denny race this year to know that debt doesn’t have to continue to burden them, relief may be just a pit stop away, and help is available to get their financial lives back on track.”

Beyond the DAYTONA 500, National Debt Relief will have its colors on Hamlin’s Toyota for races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 22), Circuit of the Americas (March 1), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 12), Kansas Speedway (April 19), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24), Michigan International Speedway (June 7), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 19), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 4) and Talladega Superspeedway (October 25). National Debt Relief will also have associate partner placement on the C-post of the No. 11 Toyota throughout the season.

“It’s a thrill for us to have National Debt Relief return with an expanded program in 2026,” said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing. “They have helped so many people resolve their debt issues and regain financial independence and we’re excited to help them expand awareness of how they can help others.”

This year will be Hamlin’s 21st full-time season in the Cup Series. The Virginia native, who finished second in last season’s standings, is tied for 10th on the all-time wins list with 60 victories, including a series-leading six wins in 2025. His resume includes three DAYTONA 500 wins and additional crown jewel victories in the Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021), and the Coca-Cola 600 (2022).

“National Debt Relief is a great partner for our No. 11 team,” said Hamlin. “Last year, their team was incredible with how they became engrained with Joe Gibbs Racing and how they activated with the commercial spot and during the broadcasts, which grew awareness that National Debt Relief is a brand consumers can trust to help them find a faster path to debt freedom. I’m excited to see how we can continue to grow this partnership and get them to victory lane in 2026.”

About National Debt Relief

Since 2009, National Debt Relief has helped people face their debt with confidence. As the debt settlement industry leader, we make the process of getting out of debt less overwhelming and more empowering. National Debt Relief is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business, Forbes Advisor’s top-rated debt relief company for three consecutive years and is the most highly reviewed and rated debt settlement company on ConsumerAffairs. We have helped over 1.3 million people take meaningful steps toward resolving their debt so they can feel financially and emotionally whole again. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, an ARCA Menards Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championships and seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.