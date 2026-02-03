Modo Casino Expands Partnership With Spire Motorsports in 2026

Michael McDowell to debut No. 71 Modo Casino Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb 3, 2026) – Modo Casino will expand its partnership with Spire Motorsports in 2026 beginning with the 68th running of the Daytona 500 where the premier free-to-play social+ gaming platform by ARB Interactive will serve as the primary sponsor aboard Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“Building on the energy we generated in 2025, we are thrilled to significantly expand our footprint with Spire Motorsports for the 2026 season,” said David Jumper, Chief Marketing Officer, ARB Interactive. “Seeing our branding on Carson Hocevar’s car for four races last year was just the beginning; moving into 2026, we are proud to support multiple drivers across the Cup Series, from the iconic Daytona 500 to the finale in our hometown of Miami.”

Modo Casino lets players compete for free-to-win prizes, including cash and experiences. Using free coins, online versions of top slots and table games such as “Live Roulette” and “Blackjack” can be played with the opportunity to redeem winnings as real prizes, along with a special sign-up bonus when new players join.

“Modo Casino came into NASCAR last year with real energy, and the fans noticed,” said Bill Anthony, President, Spire Motorsports. “Beyond the bold paint schemes, they’re focused on building a social gaming platform that appeals to a broad audience. That kind of approach, showing up, engaging authentically, and delivering a compelling experience, is how brands earn lasting loyalty. We’re excited to expand the partnership and help Modo keep growing its community throughout 2026.”

The partnership between Modo Casino and Spire Motorsports began in 2025, introducing the most passionate fans in motorsports to the company’s most popular online games.

“Partnering with Modo Casino for the Daytona 500 is so special for the growth of Spire Motorsports and the Modo brand,” said McDowell. “After a successful year with Carson in 2025, I’ll represent Modo Casino with pride while I compete for my second Daytona 500 win. NASCAR fans live on competition and community, and Modo Casino is the perfect fit to connect with some of the most brand-loyal fans in the world.”

Following the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Modo Casino will return to McDowell’s Chevy Camaro May 3 at Texas Motor Speedway and May 24 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Daniel Suarez and the No. 7 team will carry the Modo Casino colors in NASCAR’s return to Chicagoland Speedway July 5 before reuniting with Hocevar Sept. 20 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Modo Casino will close out the season with Suarez in November at the season-finale from Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX Sunday, Feb. 15, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Modo Casino

Modo is the premier free-to-play social+ gaming platform, designed for thrill-seekers who crave gaming action anywhere, anytime. Play for free today to earn loyalty rewards and participate in sweepstakes wins. 21+. Available only in select jurisdictions during limited periods.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.