HAMLIN LEADS TOYOTA WITH FIFTH-PLACE FINISH IN CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY

Toyota Places Two in the Top 10 in Exhibition Race to Kick Off 2026 Season

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (February 4, 2026) – Two Toyota Camry XSE drivers finished in the top 10 in Wednesday night’s Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Denny Hamlin was the top-finishing Toyota with a fifth-place result in the Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) No. 11 Camry. His JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe, finished in sixth-place after leading 35 laps as he battled for the lead throughout the majority of the race that featured a Clash record 17 cautions.

The 2026 season will officially begin at Daytona International Speedway when the NASCAR Cup Series competes in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 15.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Bowman Gray Stadium

The Clash – 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Preece*

2nd, William Byron*

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, Daniel Suarez*

5th, DENNY HAMLIN

6th, CHASE BRISCOE

13th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

14th, TY GIBBS

22nd, TYLER REDDICK

23rd, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

FAILED TO ADVANCE TO THE MAIN EVENT

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

ERIK JONES

RILEY HERBST