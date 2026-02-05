Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
HAMLIN LEADS TOYOTA WITH FIFTH-PLACE FINISH IN CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY

By Official Release
Less than 1 Minute Read

Toyota Places Two in the Top 10 in Exhibition Race to Kick Off 2026 Season

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (February 4, 2026) – Two Toyota Camry XSE drivers finished in the top 10 in Wednesday night’s Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Denny Hamlin was the top-finishing Toyota with a fifth-place result in the Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) No. 11 Camry. His JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe, finished in sixth-place after leading 35 laps as he battled for the lead throughout the majority of the race that featured a Clash record 17 cautions.

The 2026 season will officially begin at Daytona International Speedway when the NASCAR Cup Series competes in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 15.

Toyota Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Bowman Gray Stadium
The Clash – 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Preece*
2nd, William Byron*
3rd, Ryan Blaney*
4th, Daniel Suarez*
5th, DENNY HAMLIN
6th, CHASE BRISCOE
13th, CHRISTOPHER BELL
14th, TY GIBBS
22nd, TYLER REDDICK
23rd, BUBBA WALLACE
*non-Toyota driver

FAILED TO ADVANCE TO THE MAIN EVENT

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
ERIK JONES
RILEY HERBST

