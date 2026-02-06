Beard Motorsports: Anthony Alfredo Daytona 500 Advance

ANTHONY ALFREDO

Daytona Speedweek

Pole Qualifying | Duel | Daytona 500

No. 62 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet Camaro

Event Overview

Wednesday, Feb. 11:

● Daytona 500 qualifying (single-lap qualifying to determine pole for the Daytona 500)

● Time/TV/Radio: 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Thursday, Feb. 12:

● America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona (twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500)

● Time/TV/Radio: 7 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Feb. 15:

● 68th annual Daytona 500 (first of 36 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races in 2026)

● Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● A New Season Brings a Fresh Start. Since it first hit the racetrack in 2017, the No. 62 Chevrolet of Beard Motorsports has been a fixture on the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. This year marks the 10th attempt by the small, family-owned team based in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to qualify for the Great American Race. If successful, it would be Beard’s seventh Daytona 500 start. Retired veteran Brendan Gaughan delivered the team’s previous best finish of seventh in the 2020 event at the 2.5-mile superspeedway oval. Beard Motorsports has contested 34 Cup Series races at the hands of seven different drivers since its inception. Thirteen of those have come at Daytona and 15 at its sister track, the 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway oval.

● Alfredo Back in the Driver’s Seat. Driver Anthony Alfredo continues his recent run of Cup Series outings with Beard Chevrolet this week at Daytona. The 26-year-old from Ridgefield, Connecticut, has been behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet in five of the team’s previous eight races. He debuted with the team in the 2024 Daytona 500 and promptly secured a spot for Sunday’s featured event by laying down the fastest lap among the six “open” (non-chartered) teams during Wednesday-night, single-car qualifying. From his 39th starting position, Alfredo drove to a 27th-place finish in the Daytona 500. A year ago this week, the NASCAR NEXT alumnus saw his bid to make the Daytona 500 field for the second time in a row dashed when he was caught up in a late-race, multicar accident during Thursday night’s Duel qualifying races.

● Excelling at the Superspeedways. Like the Beard team, Alfredo has shown his proficiency at the superspeedway events over his 43 career Cup Series starts dating back to his full-season run with Front Row Motorsports in 2021. His second race in the Beard Chevrolet netted a sixth-place finish in the April 2024 event at Talladega, the team’s best-ever finish at the track. Following last year’s Daytona disappointment, Alfredo returned to the No. 62 Chevrolet for April and October Talladega races, leading laps at both – including 19 in the April event – en route to finishes of 28th and 21st, respectively. Elsewhere in his career, Alfredo has made 151 starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity), including full seasons each of the last four years, in 2022, 2023 and 2024, totaling five top-fives and 23 top-10s. His NASCAR career began with a 13-race Craftsman Truck Series campaign in 2019.

● Third Time’s a Charm. DUDE Wipes returns to partner with Beard Motorsports and Alfredo at Daytona for the third time, the first two coming in the April 2024 and October 2025 races at Talladega. The brand has partnered with Alfredo since he began racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2020. DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago. The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper. The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

● Previously at Daytona. When last seen on the Daytona oval for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August 2024, the Beard Motorsports Chevrolet recorded its second consecutive top-10 finish when then 21-year-old Parker Retzlaff took the checkered flag seventh. It was the team’s fifth Daytona top-10, best of which was the fifth-place result by driver Noah Gragson in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Gaughan’s seventh-place finish for the team in the 2020 Daytona 500 and eighth-place finish in that year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 was preceded his seventh-place finish in the 2017 Coke Zero 400.

● Family Passion for Racing Lives On. Owned and operated by the Beard family and operating out of Mooresville, North Carolina, Beard Motorsports goes into 2026 under the leadership and guidance of Linda Beard, her daughter Amie Beard-Deja, son Mark Beard Jr., and crew chief Darren Shaw. What started out as a passion project for the late Mark Beard Sr., has remained a tribute to the family’s patriarch since making its Cup Series debut in the 2017 Daytona 500 with Gaughan behind the wheel of its No. 62 Chevrolet. The family has remained committed to the vision laid out by its patriarch and has done so with notable success. Today, the No. 62 NASCAR Cup Series team is just one of its family-owned entities. Beard Oil Distributing is the foundation of the Beard family-owned business portfolio and is recognized as a women-owned certified organization through the Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

● Dependable Power Under the Hood. Since making its debut in the 2017 Daytona 500, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports team has been powered by an ECR-built engine and the team has leveraged the power of those engines to post solid finishes, including Gragson’s top-five and seven top-10s in 34 Cup Series starts.

● New-Look Chevrolet. The No. 62 Beard entry joins its fellow Chevrolet competitors in debuting an all-new, updated car body at Daytona for 2026 season. The subtle updates take styling cues from a performance accessories kit that Chevrolet recently released for the car’s road-going counterpart. The updates feature a larger hood dome, revisions to the front grille, and redefined rocker panels.

Anthony Alfredo, Driver of the No. 62 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet Camaro

You’re back at Daytona for your third consecutive Speedweek with Beard Motorsports, and you’ll be looking to make your sixth Cup Series start with the team. What’s your mindset and that of the team as you head to track this week?

“We are as focused as ever on making the Daytona 500 this year. Honestly, I have a lot of confidence because, back in 2024, not only did we time our way into race in qualifying, we were the fastest open car overall. Everybody at Beard Motorsports has been putting in the effort they always do and, honestly, missing the Daytona 500 last year was obviously a huge disappointment, but I think it motivated us to excel at the two Talladega races we did, where we led a lot of laps, making our rocket ship a lot faster and giving us something to build on as we go back to Daytona this year.”

You and Beard Motorsports have shown strong speed at the superspeedways together. What is it about this team and these tracks that seem to suit you so well?

“Honestly, getting my career started in the national series with smaller organizations has led me to put an emphasis on these races because it’s the most level playing field you get. At this level of competition, there’s certainly a lot a driver can do to put himself in position to win or finish well. So I’ve studied some of the best at it and, through trial and error of my own doing, I feel like I’ve learned what it takes to execute in these kinds of races. It’s still difficult when you’re a single-car team, but having plenty other Chevrolets to work with, and then ECR engines under the hood and those cars, it certainly allows me to have some friends out there and put ourselves in position at the end of the race, most importantly. But in the past few races, we’ve had track position early, led a lot of laps and had good finishes, so I’m excited to build on that. This will be my third year with Beard Motorsports. We have a lot to build on and I feel like we’ve just gotten better every time. But even me as a speedway racer, these are some of my favorite types of races because I know what I need to do to execute and I look forward to going to them and having a shot to win.”

What would you consider a successful outcome for this week, beyond just the finishing position in the race?

“Well, first off, we’ve definitely got to execute well Wednesday night and make the show on speed. The Duel is your last chance if you’re not able to do that on Wednesday night. But when it comes to the 500 itself, it’s kind of one step at a time. I’d say making the race is priority number one, but once we do, 500 miles is a long race and a lot of guys make mistakes early and, if for whatever reason it’s calm in the front half of the race, there’s usually some chaos toward the end, so you’ve got to be there to have a shot at it. And there’s a lot of ways that you could screw it up, so you’re executing on pit road and restarts and maintaining track position since it’s kind of weird with this Gen 7 car. It’s really a track-position race now. It’s not as easy to just drive from the back to the front like it is in an O’Reilly Series car.”

You had the opportunity to lead laps in the two races last year at Talladega. How much does that reinforce the belief that this group can contend for a win on the biggest stage at Daytona?

“We certainly can contend for a win. I mean, we’ve proven that we could run inside the top-10 and finish there, so I would be thrilled with a top-10 finish in the Daytona 500. But to be quite honest, there’s no reason that we couldn’t win this race. I’m more focused on that than anything else. You don’t know when your next opportunity is going to be, certainly not in the NASCAR Cup Series or in the Daytona 500. I’m going to do everything in my power to find victory lane for Beard Motorsports, our sponsors, and my family – everybody who supports me. Honestly, I couldn’t even put into words what it would mean to win the Daytona 500, other than it being a dream come true. That’s where I first saw my first race as a 10-year-old. That first race I ever saw was the 2010 Daytona 500. Just having an opportunity to race in it is a blessing. To win it would be the ultimate accomplishment because you become a legend.”

DUDE Wipes has been a longtime supporter during your career. How meaningful is it to have that continuity with a partner as you take on a marquee event like the Daytona 500?

“I’m thrilled that they’re making the Daytona 500 possible for us because they’ve been with me since the start of my career in the national series and are my biggest partner. They’re the flagship sponsor of my O’Reilly Series car, and having that relationship with a partner is really special. We’ve just grown so much together over the years, so to tackle the Great American Race together is honestly a dream come true.”

There’s a new Chevrolet body introduced for this season. Knowing that Daytona and the other superspeedway races are all about aerodynamics, do you have an idea what it will be like, where it can be an improvement, based on your experience in the simulator?

“I think the Chevrolet body is going to be better everywhere. It seems like we’re still honing in the details and correlations since it obviously hasn’t been on the real track a whole bunch. We’ve have limited data to go off of from the few tests they’ve had to correlate and ultimately make it better. But I think as we progress through the year, it’ll just get more and more realistic. On paper, it should certainly be a lot better everywhere. I’m really looking forward to seeing that for myself.”

No. 62 Beard Motorsports Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut

Crew Chief: Darren Shaw

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Car Chief: Drew Mickey

Hometown: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Spotter: Rick Carelli

Hometown: Arvada, Colorado

President: Linda Beard

Hometown: Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Caison Dillon

Hometown: Welcome, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Matthew Ketchie

Hometown: Mt. Ulla, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Tanner Wells

Hometown: Goldsboro, North Carolina

Jack Man: Nick Covey

Hometown: Glendale, Arixona

Fuel Man: Douglas Warrick

Hometown: Hamilton, New Jersey

Road Crew Members

Mechanic: Jack Gagnon

Hometown: Quebec, Canada

Mechanic: Mark Sanders

Hometown: Springfield, Ohio

Tire Technician: Mike Harrold

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Engine Tuner: Brian Trevino

Hometown: Statesville, North Carolina

Interior Specialist: Nic Hill

Hometown: Fort Myers, Florida

Engineer: Mack Kanupp

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Transporter Driver: Roger Lankford

Hometown: Lexington, North Carolina