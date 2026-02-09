Fastenal Company and RFK Racing Announce Body Guard Brand as Primary Focus of Partnership

WINONA, Minn. and CONCORD, N.C., February 9, 2026 — (BUSINESS WIRE) Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), a leading distributor of industrial and construction supplies, is launching a significant evolution to its partnership with RFK Racing. The iconic Fastenal blue paint scheme will be replaced with the striking black and orange colors of their Body Guard brand, aiming to increase awareness and engagement with this essential line of safety products.

“This change is more than just a new look; it’s a strategic move to align our marketing efforts with our commitment to providing top quality safety products to our customers. The orange and black scheme is bold and memorable, much like our Body Guard products themselves,” stated Pete Watkins, Marketing Strategist at Fastenal.

“Fastenal’s Body Guard brand has evolved from ‘engineered for survival’ to ‘engineered for safety’ to better reflect its core mission. Unlike typical private-label products, Body Guard offers high-quality safety solutions designed with extensive expertise,” said Brent Roeder, Vice President of Sales at Fastenal. “We leverage decades of experience and deep technical knowledge as we aim to ensure every product meets or exceeds market standards in quality and performance. By featuring the Body Guard paint scheme on the RFK Racing cars, we are confident that we will reach a broader audience and highlight the importance of safety in every industry.”

“Fastenal is one of RFK Racing’s longest-running partners, and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship with the Body Guard brand,” said RFK Racing President, Chip Bowers. “Body Guard represents exceptional performance standards and dependable quality. These are values that align naturally with what we demand in everything we do on and off the track.”

RFK Racing has run Body Guard schemes on special occasions in the past, including officially debuting a new 2025 Body Guard paint scheme at Talladega on April 27th. Starting with the 2026 season, fans can expect to see the Body Guard brand prominently represented on the car, team competition gear, and race hauler with Fastenal featured in an auxiliary position. Fastenal will remain a critical supplier and partner in RFK Racing’s supply chain, exemplifying partnership on and off the track.

About Fastenal

With approximately 1,600 branch locations spanning 25 countries, Fastenal supplies a broad offering of fasteners, safety products, metal cutting products, and other industrial supplies to customers engaged in manufacturing, construction, warehouse and storage, data centers, wholesale, and federal, state, and local government. By investing in local experts and inventory, customer-facing technology, wide-ranging services, and best-in-class sourcing and logistics, we offer a unique combination of capabilities to help our customers reduce cost, risk, and scalability constraints in their global supply chains. This “high-touch, high-tech” approach is reflected in our tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™. For more information about Fastenal and the Body Guard brand, please visit www.fastenal.com.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.