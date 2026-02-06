JOSH BILICKI PARTNERS WITH FLEX POWER IN MULTI-RACE AGREEMENT THAT GOES BEYOND THE TRACK

MOORESVILLE, NC, February 6, 2026 – NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki today announced that he has partnered with Flex Power for two races during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. The #07 of SS-GreenLight Racing will sport the Flex Power livery for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at EchoPark Speedway on February 21 and for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Fall Race at Darlington Raceway on September 5. Beyond the on-track partnership, Bilicki and Flex Power will collaborate on original storytelling that brings the sport closer to fans by highlighting life, work, and power beyond race day.

“Race weekends look a lot like our customers’ lives—travel, gear, long days, and no margin for failure,” said Cam Earl, Brand Lead at Flex Power. “Flex Power fits right into that world, and this partnership lets us tell the meaningful stories that lead up to race day and beyond, all the while showcasing what dependable power looks like.”

Flex Power is RVMP’s retail and eCommerce brand, delivering reliable, premium-yet-accessible portable power for people who live life on the move. Built on RVMP’s years of experience as a leading OEM supplier of onboard power systems for the RV industry, Flex Power brings professional-grade reliability to generators designed for homeowners, DIYers, tailgaters, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Whether it’s race day, a weekend project, or power at home, Flex Power is built for hustle and ready for fun, with power that shows up when it matters.



“Between being on the road so much for racing and living in snowy Wisconsin, I know firsthand how important it is to have reliable, portable power,” said Bilicki. “Flex Power generators mirror my approach to racing: performance, reliability and readiness. I’m excited to introduce the Flex Power brand to NASCAR fans!”

“This partnership isn’t just about putting a logo on a car,” said Flex Power Brand Lead Andy Stiebler. “Josh lives the same kind of life our customers do. Long days, family guy, constant travel, hands-on prep, and no room for equipment that doesn’t work. We’re excited to tell those stories, from how he prepares for race day to the work he puts in off the track, and show how reliable power fits into the moments that matter.”

Flex Power will offer on-site brand activations and race-weekend content featuring their products in real-world use, giveaways and slot car racing at the track. Follow @myflexpower on Instagram and Facebook for race-weekend content. And follow Bilicki on Facebook, Instagram and X to see how he integrates Flex Power into his home life and race weekends.

The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 2nd of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. There will be no practice. Qualifying starts on Friday, February 20 at 5:00 p.m. The field is set to take the green flag on Saturday, February 21 shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Fall Race at Darlington is the 25th of 33 races on the 2026 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. with qualifying immediately following. The race is scheduled to start shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Josh Bilicki, visit https://www.joshbilickiracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JoshBilickiRacing/), X (https://www.twitter.com/joshbilicki) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/joshbilicki/).

For more information on Flex Power, visit https://myflexpower.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/myflexpower), X (https://x.com/MyFlexPower) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/myflexpower/).