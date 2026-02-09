ALEX LABBÈ PARTNERS WITH LIBERTY BREW AT WATKINS GLEN

Partnership to honor veterans while celebrating America’s 250th birthday

MOORESVILLE, NC, February 9, 2026 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Alex Labbé announced today that he is partnering with Liberty Brew Coffee for the Mission 200 at The Glen NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Watkins Glen. Labbé will drive the #0 of SS-GreenLight Racing sporting a livery, dubbed “The Liberty Torch,” that features the iconic American flag colors of red, white and blue with stars and stripes.

“Liberty Brew Coffee has sponsored several drivers at SS-GreenLight Racing over the past three years. They’ve been a tremendous supporter of our team, and they truly embody the spirit of honoring those who have given so much,” said Labbé. “It’s always a pleasure to represent a brand that focuses on serving its community.”

Liberty Brew Coffee is more than just a coffee shop – it’s a mission. Founded by veterans and proudly based in Conway, SC, they serve locally roasted, specialty coffee with a focus on quality, community and freedom. Every cup they brew is rooted in service and purpose, honoring those who have served while creating a welcoming space for friends, families and neighbors. From handcrafted espresso drinks to fresh pastries and breakfast favorites, Liberty Brew Coffee is your local gathering place to recharge, connect and be inspired.

“Liberty Brew Coffee is thrilled to partner with the Snow Belt team. Together, we’re honoring veterans and first responders this year in a truly unique way,” said David Steadman, CEO of Liberty Brew Coffee. “Through our Hero Honor Cup program and permanent digital tribute at heroes.libertybrewcoffee.com, we’re preserving stories of service with a lasting memorial experience. Each laser-engraved cup features your hero’s photo, service details, and a QR code that opens their personal story page so their legacy can be shared and remembered with every scan.”

“And we’re taking that mission to the track with our NASCAR VIP Hero program at heroes.libertybrewcoffee.com/nascar-vip, where people can nominate a Military Hero or First Responder to be a special guest of Liberty Brew Coffee and Snow Belt MGMT at Watkins Glen. America turns 250 this year, and Liberty Brew Coffee is honoring the generations who built it and defended it – our veterans – by carrying their names and their legacy on this car. Every lap is a tribute. Every cup is a thank you. We’re also inviting fans to submit a hero’s story for a chance to be featured in our ‘This Lap is For…’ hero recognition.”

Liberty Brew Coffee has several opportunities for fans to honor veterans through this partnership.

The Hero Honor Cup is a 20oz insulated tumbler with a laser-engraved photo and details of the veteran the purchaser wishes to honor. The cup also has a QR code that opens a personal memorial story page. The Hero Honor Cups are available for $24.99 at https://heroes.libertybrewcoffee.com/.

Additionally, fans can nominate a veteran or first responder to win VIP passes to this year’s Mission at The Glen race. The entry form can be found at https://heroes.libertybrewcoffee.com/nascar-vip. Every veteran who is nominated is entered into a chance to have a race lap dedicated to them. The entry period ends on April 24.

Liberty Brew Coffee is also selling limited edition products to commemorate this partnership. There are two new coffee blends: Founders Reserve – America 250 Blend, which features a bold, classic American profile, and Liberty Roast – Veteran Honor Edition. A portion of the proceeds of Liberty Roast will be donated to veteran support organizations. The first 22 fans who order a coffee bundle will get to see their name on the decklid of the race car at Watkins Glen. Fans can also purchase “America 250 – Brewed by Freedom” tees featuring the Liberty Torch car and challenge coins to commemorate this partnership. All of these can be purchased at https://www.libertybrewcoffee.com/online-store.

The Mission 200 at The Glen (82 laps | 200.9 miles) is the 13th of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m., followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 4:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Alex Labbé, follow him on X (https://twitter.com/AlexLabbe36) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AlexLabbe36/).

For more information on Liberty Brew Coffee, https://www.libertybrewcoffee.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sc.libertybrew.coffee/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/libertybrewcoffee/) or TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@libertybrewcoffee?lang=en).