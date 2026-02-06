Pella Window & Door of Georgia Continues Partnership with Ryan Ellis at Young’s Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: As the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season approaches, Pella Window & Door of Georgia, a leader in window and door solutions, will continue its partnership with veteran driver Ryan Ellis in 2026, joining him at Young’s Motorsports for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway on February 21.

Pella Window & Door of Georgia is a local, family-owned and operated distributor of Pella products, providing sales, installation, and service backed by Pella Corporation and supported by some of the strongest warranties in the industry.

Serving customers throughout much of the state of Georgia, Pella Window & Door of Georgia, supports residential replacement, remodeling, and new construction projects, as well as commercial applications.

The second race of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will mark the fourth partnership between Pella Window & Door of Georgia and Ellis, as the duo looks to build on a career-best 18th-place finish last February at the 1.54-mile quad-oval.

“I’m incredibly thankful to have Pella Window & Door of Georgia return as the primary sponsor for our race at EchoPark Speedway,” said Ellis. “Over the past few years, our partnership with Pella has grown into something much bigger than just a logo on the car.

“Since we first met in 2023, I feel like we have built genuine relationships and friendships with the Pella of Georgia team, and their continued belief and support mean a ton to me.”

Ellis noted that EchoPark Speedway’s unique layout adds an extra layer of unpredictability, creating the potential for thrilling, dramatic superspeedway-style racing from the reconfigured track.

“Being able to represent them in such an exciting race is really cool — we’ve all seen the chaos that the new Atlanta racetrack can provide with wild superspeedway-like racing at a 1.5-mile high-banked track,” added Ellis.

“We had a really good run last year and were in the top 10 before the last-lap crash shuffled us out. I’m proud to carry their colors and excited to go to work for them and Young’s Motorsports on the track.”

The partnership reflects Pella Window & Door of Georgia’s ongoing commitment to relationships built on trust, performance and shared values.

By continuing its partnership with Ellis, which began in 2023 and joining forces with Young’s Motorsports, the company aims to build momentum in 2026 while representing its team, customers and partners on a national platform.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with Ryan Ellis and the opportunity for success the new relationship with Young’s Motorsports will offer for Ryan and Pella Window & Door of Georgia,” shared Brian Robbins, CEO of Pella Window & Door of Georgia.

“While we’re very proud of having the powerful Pella Window and Door brand on a NASCAR race car, we are equally proud of our amazing local team, customers and partners that make Pella the most preferred Brand by Homeowners*.”

Ellis, a native of Ashburn, Va., will make his seventh start at the Hampton, Ga., race track. In his previous six races, he has completed all but six laps and carries an average finish of 22.2.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports will make its fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start in the Peach State.

“We’re excited to welcome Pella Window & Door of Georgia to Young’s Motorsports and continue building with Ryan (Ellis) said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young.

“Pella is a brand that values quality and long-term relationships and we’re proud to have them represented with our team as we head to EchoPark Speedway and continue the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.”

The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 will go green shortly after 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 21, with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

About Pella Window & Door of Georgia:

Pella Window & Door of Georgia is a local and family-owned business that sells, installs, and services Pella Products backed by Pella Corporation with some of the best warranties in the industry.

Pella Window & Door of Georgia offers support for residential replacement, remodel and new construction, as well as commercial projects servicing the majority of the State of Georgia.

Stop by one of our showrooms to see and operate a variety of energy-efficient windows and patio doors in full scale, including beautiful wood-clad, low-maintenance vinyl, and durable fiberglass products, as well as entry doors.

Visit a Pella Window and Door Showroom today, or schedule a free in-home consultation and see how Pella can help turn your vision into a reality.

Disclaimer: “*Study of homeowner perceptions of leading national brands. Study commissioned by Pella, 2024.”