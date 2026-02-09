Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Black’s Tire Expands Slate with TRICON for 2026

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Tanner Gray to Drive Black’s Tire Tundra in Multiple Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 9, 2026) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that Black’s Tire (BTS) will return to the team in 2026 and expand its slate to multiple events throughout the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season beginning with the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The partnership will feature the familiar blue and yellow, Black’s Tire branding on the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro with driver Tanner Gray, continuing a relationship that has spanned multiple seasons. The pairing combined for a fourth-place finish at Daytona in 2022 and a third place at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in 2023.

In addition to Daytona, BTS will be on Gray’s entry at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Black’s Tire, which has operated for over 95 years, has more than 75 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia & Eastern Tennessee and remains a local, family-owned tire retailer and wholesale distributor.

“We are excited to kick off the season in Daytona! It is a pleasure to continue our partnership with TRICON and Tanner Gray in 2026,” said Ricky Benton II, VP of Purchasing, Sales & Marketing for BTS Companies. “Our BTS Team along with our BTS partners are ready ‘to go together’ with TRICON this year. Throughout the season, we plan on featuring some of our partner dealers on the truck as we celebrate our business partnerships together.”

“It is awesome to have Black’s Tire back on board for 2026,” said Tanner Gray. “Ricky Benton and his team have supported us and believed in what we are doing at TRICON for a long time and I am hopeful to give them some good runs this year.”

The season opening Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, February 13 at 7:30 P.M. ET, with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM and the NASCAR Racing Network.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrating 97 years of business in 2026. With more than 75 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia & Eastern Tennessee, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 15 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,200 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

