Kyle Busch-Spire Motorsports Pairing Returns With Hendrickcars.com in Select 2026 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Events

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 9, 2026) – Kyle Busch, one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers of the modern era, will compete in eight NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races for Spire Motorsports in 2026. HENDRICKCARS.COM will serve as the primary partner aboard the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for the bulk of Busch’s eight-race slate.

The high-profile pairing between the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the Mooresville, N.C.-based team will shift into high gear for the Feb. 21 Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Following the conclusion of the Fr8 Racing 208, Busch will return to the seat of the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado at:

Bristol Motor Speedway – April 10

Texas Motor Speedway – May 1

Dover Motor Speedway – May 15

Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 22

Nashville Superspeedway – May 29

North Wilkesboro Speedway – July 18

Richmond Raceway – Aug. 14

“I’m excited that after NASCAR amended the ‘Kyle Busch rule’ that I was able to work it out with Jeff (Dickerson, owner), Brian (Pattie, crew chief) and everyone at Spire Motorsports to increase my race count up to the eight that are allowed this year,” Busch said. “With the schedule we’ve put together, the majority of the tracks I’m fortunate to have a lot of wins at but there are also a few that I haven’t won at yet in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and will be looking to add to the win list. I’m looking forward to going out each and every race, giving it all we can to get Mr. H, HENDRICKCARS.COM and the other partners that will fill out the schedule to Victory Lane.”

Busch has made 10 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts over the past two seasons for Spire Motorsports, where he’s earned three wins, five top-five and six top-10 finishes. Busch, a Las Vegas native, enters the 2026 season with 63 wins in NASCAR’s premier division. He advanced to the Championship 4 for five consecutive seasons from 2015-2019 and remains one of only three active multi-time Cup Series champions. Busch has also captured wins in several of the sport’s most prestigious events, including the Brickyard 400 (2015,2016), Southern 500 (2008) and Coca-Cola 600 (2018).

Busch’s dominance extends across all of NASCAR’s national divisions. He is the 2009 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion and the series’ all-time wins leader with 102 victories. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Busch stands atop the record book with 67 wins and a series-best 6.7 average finish.

In August of 2010, Busch made NASCAR history by sweeping the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series races in the same weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, a feat he duplicated again in August of 2017.

“HendrickCars.com is proud to support Kyle and Spire Motorsports,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle is one of the best drivers of his generation and Spire is a proven winner in the Truck Series, so it’s another opportunity to align our brand with a successful driver and team. We look forward to the partnership and to connecting HENDRICKCARS.COM with more of our passionate race fans.”

The Fr8 Racing 208 from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, Feb. 21 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The second of 25 races on the 2026 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About HENDRICKCARS.COM …

HENDRICKCARS.COM is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.