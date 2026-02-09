Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Truck Series PR
Front Row Motorsports Lands Partnership with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

FWC to Ride with Chandler Smith at Daytona 250

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 9, 2026) – Chandler Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team will sport a new look on the high banks of the Daytona International Speedway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener, partnering with Go Outdoors Florida from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for the 100-lap race.

The No. 38 will feature the FWC’s TrophyCatch program. An avid fisherman, Smith invites anglers of all skill levels to join the citizen-science initiative, which rewards fishermen for documenting largemouth bass weighing eight pounds or more. Since its launch, TrophyCatch has logged thousands of trophy bass across the state, giving scientists valuable insight into Florida’s bass population while giving anglers the chance to win prizes, from top-tier fishing gear to a Phoenix Bass Boat. Anglers can sign up for free at TrophyCatch.com, grab a fishing license, and submit photo or video evidence of their catches for even more chances to win.

“We’re proud to partner with NASCAR and bring Florida’s conservation story to one of the largest audiences in American sports,” said Roger Young, Executive Director, FWC. “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to connect with outdoor enthusiasts and highlight the importance of protecting our state’s world-class fisheries and wildlife.”

“This is going to be a fun partnership”, said Smith. “TrophyCatch celebrates the excitement of landing a trophy fish while helping preserve Florida’s fisheries for future generations. It’s kind of like racing; it takes skill, passion, and a love for the thrill of the chase.”

The Fresh From Florida 250 is scheduled for Friday, February 13th at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in from SiriusXM channel 90.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

ABOUT FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s mission is to conserve fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Florida’s fish and wildlife belong to the people of Florida, and the FWC is entrusted to take care of these precious resources. The FWC protects and manages more than 575 species of wildlife, over 200 native species of freshwater fish and more than 500 native species of saltwater fish while balancing these species’ needs with the needs of approximately 19 million residents and the millions of visitors who share the land and water with Florida’s wildlife. Learn more at MyFWC.com.

