Freedom Warranty Returns for Eighth Season Sponsoring Spencer Boyd

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Freedom Warranty will serve as an anchor partner in 2026

Mooresville, NC (February 9, 2026) – Spencer Boyd is proud to share that Freedom Warranty will return as an anchor partner and sponsor for Freedom Racing Enterprises in 2026. This marks the eighth season together going back to Boyd’s win at Talladega in 2019. Freedom Warranty will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Spencer Boyd in the season opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

“The unwavering commitment from Freedom Warranty to my career is humbling,” remarked Boyd. “Sports and particularly racing has its ups and downs so to have the same group of people believe in me for eight years truly means the world to me. As I embark on my eleventh year in NASCAR, I still pinch myself that I get to do this knowing that it is partners like Freedom Warranty that allow me to chase my dreams.”

The first time Freedom Warranty sponsored Boyd was the October 12, 2019 race at Talladega Superspeedway in which Boyd won.

Freedom Warranty is the nation’s fastest-growing provider of Extended Vehicle Service Contracts and Protection Plans. New and older car warranties are available in 37 states and sold only by authorized auto dealers, licensed repair facilities, established lenders, and accredited insurance agencies.

“The momentum that Spencer has built in the past few years is turning heads,” said CEO Chris Miller. “I knew early on that he was scrappy but didn’t realize just how driven he is to succeed. I believe that supporting someone through thick and thin is the only way to achieve long term success. And this couldn’t be more true heading into 2026. All of us at Freedom Warranty are proud to be part of Spencer’s journey!”

As the expansion of Freedom Warranty continues into new states, the stage of the Daytona 500 weekend is the exposure Miller is looking for to grow the company’s dealer and agent network.

About Freedom Warranty
Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders, and accredited insurance agencies in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs. By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond. Call Freedom Warranty at 823-927-2689 for quotes or if you are an existing customer 844-307-9944 for customer assistance.

Visit Freedom Warranty at https://www.freedomwarranty.com

