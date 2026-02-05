BRUNT Workwear, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Niece Motorsports Team-Up to Power Travis Pastrana and Cleetus McFarland at NCTS Opener

Motorsports Legend and Dynamic YouTuber Deliver Crossover Star Power to the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Charlotte, NC. (February 5, 2026) – BRUNT Workwear, the fastest-growing work boot and apparel company for trade workers in the U.S., and Black Rifle Coffee Company, a veteran-founded, mission-driven premium beverage company, will bring together motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and digital racing phenomenon Cleetus McFarland to race as teammates in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13.

McFarland will join Pastrana under the Niece Motorsports banner for the Daytona opener, contingent upon NASCAR approval following a scheduled test at Rockingham Speedway on Tuesday, February 10. Pastrana will drive the No. 42 BRUNT Workwear Chevrolet Silverado, while McFarland will pilot the No. 4 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Silverado in the 100-lap, 250-mile event held annually during Speedweeks. The Fresh From Florida 250 is widely regarded as one of the most unpredictable races on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar, known for high-speed drafting, aggressive pack racing, frequent lead changes and multi-truck incidents that often shape the outcome in the closing laps.

Pastrana, a global action sports star and one of the most versatile competitors in motorsports, is a multi-time X Games gold medalist and rally champion who has made numerous high-profile starts across NASCAR’s Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. His most recent Truck Series appearance at Daytona in 2023 resulted in an 11th-place finish, underscoring his ability to compete at the front in one of NASCAR’s most demanding environments.

“I’m pumped to get back on track at Daytona,” Pastrana said. “This will be my first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race since 2023, so jumping back into the Niece Chevrolet is going to be a blast. Daytona is one of those places where anything can happen, and lining up with Cleetus and Ricky just adds to the fun. BRUNT and Black Rifle Coffee Company have been awesome partners, from everything we’re doing at Pastranaland to Channel 199, so it’s pretty cool to take on this next challenge together and see how it plays out.”

Meanwhile, McFarland has built one of the largest followings in motorsports through his viral YouTube content, grassroots racing programs and high-performance automotive builds. With millions of subscribers and a growing on-track résumé, McFarland’s Truck Series debut alongside Pastrana marks a significant step in his continued expansion into professional motorsports competition.

“I’ve been lucky to drive a lot of really cool stuff, but Daytona in a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck is a whole new level,” McFarland said. “This is my first time in the series, so I know it’s going to push me way outside my comfort zone, and that’s what makes it so exciting. I’m incredibly grateful to have partners like Black Rifle Coffee Company, BRUNT and Niece Motorsports backing us every step of the way. We’re going to go have some fun and see what this thing can do.”

To bring this Daytona effort to life both on and off the track, the experience will be documented through a multi-episode video series on Channel 199, Pastrana’s YouTube platform, offering behind-the-scenes access throughout the buildup to race day. Special one-race liveries for the event will be revealed in the coming days as part of the content rollout.

In conjunction with Daytona, Black Rifle Coffee Company along with Pastrana, McFarland, Brunt and Niece will make a combined $100,000 donation to Boot Campaign, a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting Americans to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving care.

Pastrana and McFarland’s appearance at the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 will air live on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine’s daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

About BRUNT Workwear

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers’ lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. BRUNT’s workwear lineup includes a range of waterproof, safety toe, and breathable boots for every worker, as well as a broad selection of apparel and accessories that are built to deliver performance and comfort on the job.

About Boot Campaign

Boot Campaign is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of Veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving care. Since its inception in 2009, Boot Campaign has provided care for more than 13,000 Veterans and military family members across the country at no cost to them. On average, 88 cents of every dollar spent supports its mission-driven programs. Boot Campaign is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, maintains a Platinum rating from Candid and a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit www.bootcampaign.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the handle @bootcampaign.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).