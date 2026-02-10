Front Row Motorsports: Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Event: Race 2 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

This year’s Daytona 500 will be Gragson’s fifth overall and second with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). In the “Great American Race”, Gragson has a career best finish of 9th, earning the finish in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer.

Gragson has shown speed at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, with a 15.3 average finish in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and a win in 2020 with JR Motorsports. He added a top-five finish at Daytona in 2022. Last season, Gragson finished 28th in his first Daytona 500 start with Front Row Motorsports.

Kicking off its 17th season as a NASCAR partner, Rush Truck Centers returns as primary sponsor of the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Gragson in the DAYTONA 500 and continues as the Official Truck Dealer and Service Center of Front Row Motorsports and Noah Gragson. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers has also proudly served the area around Daytona Beach (Fla.), with nearby locations in Orlando (Fla.) and Jacksonville (Fla.). The familiar Rush Truck Centers colors will also adorn the No. 4 at eleven (11) additional races throughout the year and be represented as an associate partner on each Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series entry over the entire 2026 season. The New Braunfels (Tex.) based company will next be on-track as a primary sponsor with Front Row Motorsports at their home event, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin (Tex.) on March 1st. Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided by Rush Truck Centers. To find a Rush Truck Centers location near you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

Through their longstanding B2B partnership, Cummins, Inc. will also join Rush Truck Centers on the No. 4 for “The Great American Race”. A global power solutions leader, Cummins is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by their global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. From buses that transport kids to and from school, to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy – the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. Learn more at cummins.com.

“I’m pumped to be back at Daytona,” Gragson said. “Superspeedway racing gives you a real opportunity, and our focus this year is putting ourselves in position for a better result. We’ve worked hard as a team, learned from our experiences, and we’re looking to improve on last season and start the year on a strong note.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Graham Stoddard

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

