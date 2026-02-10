Front Row Motorsports: Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team
Daytona 500 Competition Notes
Daytona 500
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Event: Race 2 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
This year’s Daytona 500 will be Gragson’s fifth overall and second with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). In the “Great American Race”, Gragson has a career best finish of 9th, earning the finish in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer.
Gragson has shown speed at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, with a 15.3 average finish in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and a win in 2020 with JR Motorsports. He added a top-five finish at Daytona in 2022. Last season, Gragson finished 28th in his first Daytona 500 start with Front Row Motorsports.
Kicking off its 17th season as a NASCAR partner, Rush Truck Centers returns as primary sponsor of the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Gragson in the DAYTONA 500 and continues as the Official Truck Dealer and Service Center of Front Row Motorsports and Noah Gragson. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers has also proudly served the area around Daytona Beach (Fla.), with nearby locations in Orlando (Fla.) and Jacksonville (Fla.). The familiar Rush Truck Centers colors will also adorn the No. 4 at eleven (11) additional races throughout the year and be represented as an associate partner on each Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series entry over the entire 2026 season. The New Braunfels (Tex.) based company will next be on-track as a primary sponsor with Front Row Motorsports at their home event, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin (Tex.) on March 1st. Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided by Rush Truck Centers. To find a Rush Truck Centers location near you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.
Through their longstanding B2B partnership, Cummins, Inc. will also join Rush Truck Centers on the No. 4 for “The Great American Race”. A global power solutions leader, Cummins is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by their global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. From buses that transport kids to and from school, to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy – the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. Learn more at cummins.com.
“I’m pumped to be back at Daytona,” Gragson said. “Superspeedway racing gives you a real opportunity, and our focus this year is putting ourselves in position for a better result. We’ve worked hard as a team, learned from our experiences, and we’re looking to improve on last season and start the year on a strong note.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Graham Stoddard
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS
More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.