Front Row Motorsports: Daytona NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Daytona International Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Fresh From Florida 250

Date: Friday, February 13, 2026

Event: Race 1 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 100

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

After a breakout 2025 season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, highlighted by a fifth-place finish in the Driver Championship standings, Layne Riggs returns to the No. 34 team for the 2026 season. With three wins, 13 top-five, and 16 top-10 finishes in 2025, Riggs enters the new year poised for another strong championship run.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Riggs and the No. 34 team for the season opener. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“We’re all itching to get back to the track,” said Riggs. “We didn’t make a lot of changes to the road or pit crew this off-season, so there’s a lot of comfort heading into Daytona knowing you have a reliable and proven team. These superspeedway races are always a gamble, and it’s more about surviving to the end in a good enough position to win. Chander (Smith) and I work well together as teammates, so I know we’ll be able to get to the front, it will just come down to avoiding the chaos.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: James O’neil

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith’s Notes

Chandler Smith returns to Front Row Motorsports for a second season in the No. 38 Ford F-150. Smith and the No. 38 team will sport a new look on the high banks of the Daytona International Speedway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener, partnering with Go Outdoors Florida from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for the 100-lap race.

The No. 38 will feature the FWC’s TrophyCatch program. An avid fisherman, Smith invites anglers of all skill levels to join the citizen-science initiative, which rewards fishermen for documenting largemouth bass weighing eight pounds or more. Since its launch, TrophyCatch has logged thousands of trophy bass across the state, giving scientists valuable insight into Florida’s bass population while giving anglers the chance to win prizes, from top-tier fishing gear to a Phoenix Bass Boat. Anglers can sign up for free at TrophyCatch.com, grab a fishing license, and submit photo or video evidence of their catches for even more chances to win.

“We’re proud to partner with NASCAR and bring Florida’s conservation story to one of the largest audiences in American sports,” said Roger Young, Executive Director, FWC. “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to connect with outdoor enthusiasts and highlight the importance of protecting our state’s world-class fisheries and wildlife.”

Statistically, the Daytona International Speedway has been a good track for Smith, averaging a 10.3 finishing position at the venue in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. In his first season in the No. 38 truck, Smith finished 2025 with two wins, five top-five, and 16 top-10 finishes.

“We definitely went through some growing pains as a team last season, being a new group put together on short notice, but we still achieved a lot,” said Smith. “Now heading into the new season, I think we’re in a much stronger position. It was my first season with the team, and I was still learning how everything worked and building chemistry with the crew. With a full year together now, I really believe we can make a serious run at the championship.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Jackman: Shane Perry

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s mission is to conserve fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Florida’s fish and wildlife belong to the people of Florida, and the FWC is entrusted to take care of these precious resources. The FWC protects and manages more than 575 species of wildlife, over 200 native species of freshwater fish and more than 500 native species of saltwater fish while balancing these species’ needs with the needs of approximately 19 million residents and the millions of visitors who share the land and water with Florida’s wildlife. Learn more at MyFWC.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.