Front Row Motorsports: Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team
Daytona 500 Competition Notes
Daytona 500
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Event: Race 2 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland enters into his fifth NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday at the 2026 Daytona 500, embarking on his second season in the No. 34 Ford. Gilliland ended the 2025 season with 11 top-15 finishes with his best finish coming at the Fall Talladega race where the 25-year-old driver finished second. Gilliland’s best finish at the Daytona International Speedway also came last season in the track’s summer event where he finished 11th.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the season opener. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.
“There’s no better place to kick off the season than Daytona, and I can’t wait to get back on track,” said Gilliland. “Front Row’s superspeedway program has always been strong. We really found our stride toward the end of the 2025 season, especially with the second-place finish at Talladega, and I expect us to come out swinging and open the year with a solid result.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Tire Carrier: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.