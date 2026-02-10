Front Row Motorsports: Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Event: Race 2 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland enters into his fifth NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday at the 2026 Daytona 500, embarking on his second season in the No. 34 Ford. Gilliland ended the 2025 season with 11 top-15 finishes with his best finish coming at the Fall Talladega race where the 25-year-old driver finished second. Gilliland’s best finish at the Daytona International Speedway also came last season in the track’s summer event where he finished 11th.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the season opener. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“There’s no better place to kick off the season than Daytona, and I can’t wait to get back on track,” said Gilliland. “Front Row’s superspeedway program has always been strong. We really found our stride toward the end of the 2025 season, especially with the second-place finish at Talladega, and I expect us to come out swinging and open the year with a solid result.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Tire Carrier: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.