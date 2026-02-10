Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
ARCA
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Isabella Robusto Opens 2026 Season at Daytona with Nitro Motorsports

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Mooresville, NC – (February 10, 2026) — Rising motorsports standout Isabella Robusto is set to kick off her 2026 campaign at one of racing’s most iconic venues, competing in the General Tire 200 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14th as part of the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) season opener.

Robusto will pilot the No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota for Nitro Motorsports (formerly Venturini Motorsports), returning to Daytona with momentum following a breakout 2025 season that established her as one of the sport’s most promising young drivers.

Over 20 races in 2025, she recorded nine top-five finishes and 14 top-ten finishes, securing fourth place in the Championship standings and earned the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year title. Robusto also garnered some of the highest finishes ever recorded by a female driver in national ARCA competition—results that have elevated expectations heading into year two.

“Starting the season at Daytona is special for every driver,” said Robusto. “It’s a track that demands focus, patience, and trust in your team. We’ve prepared hard this offseason, and I’m excited to get the No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota up front and start the year strong.”

Nitro Motorsports enters the season opener with a continued focus on performance development, race strategy, and superspeedway execution—key factors in navigating the draft-heavy, high-intensity racing Daytona is known for.

“Daytona sets the tone for the entire season,” Robusto added. “Our goal is to be competitive from the moment we unload. I’m proud of the work Nitro Motorsports has put in, and I’m grateful for partners like Mobil 1 and Toyota who continue to believe in what we’re building.”

Beyond competition, Robusto continues to grow her presence as a role model for the next generation—expanding fan engagement and initiatives that empower young athletes through resilience, confidence, and performance. Robusto recently launched her Driven Different platform. Driven Different is a movement inspired by the young racer that challenges expectations, redefines what strength looks like in motorsports, and opens the door wider for the next generation. Built on authenticity, resilience, and relentless drive, Driven Different is said to represent those who refuse to fit a mold—and succeed because of it. The platform will engage schools, corporations, non profits, and youth organizations who are committed to empowering staff, leaders, girls or young people and redefining what leadership looks like.

Thursday, Feb. 12th will kick off the AMS opener with practice at 4:00 pm ET. Friday will play host to a group qualifying effort at 1:30 pm, with the race on Saturday at 12:00 pm. Coverage will be broadcast on Fox and additional coverage on MRN / SiriusXM Radio.

About Isabella Robusto

Isabella Robusto is redefining what’s possible in global motorsports. A record-setting trailblazer and one of NASCAR’s brightest rising stars, Isabella combines elite driving talent with professionalism and marketability rare for her age. Signed at just 16 years old to the prestigious Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program, she has quickly advanced through the ranks, earning the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year Championship in 2025 and establishing herself as one of the sport’s top emerging drivers.

Off the track, Isabella’s story of resilience, precision, and performance resonates with audiences and brands alike. She is currently pursuing a degree at Arizona State University in their online Aeronautical Engineering Program. Her growing influence extends far beyond racing, representing innovation, diversity, and determination for the next generation of motorsport. Learn more at www.isabellarobusto.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway: General Tire 200 Pre-race Notes & Stats Update

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Preece muscles to dramatic Cup victory in the Clash
03:01
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Nick Sanchez signed by AM Racing for 2026 O’Reilly season
01:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals 2026 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedules
03:04

Latest articles

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Goes GOLD

Official Release -
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced the development and debut of “LEGACY Gold”, a proprietary gold vinyl created in partnership with Arlon Graphics and creative studio Paint Is Dead.
Read more

Jeremy Clements Racing Launches into New Era at Daytona Backed by All South Electric...

Official Release -
Jeremy Clements Racing is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as the team readies itself for the inaugural NASCAR O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Series race, set for Valentine’s Day at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more

Trans Am Series Unveils 2026 TA Cup National Championship Schedule

Official Release -
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has announced that it will add a TA Cup National Championship title for Trans Am’s 60th-anniversary season.
Read more

Spire Motorsports Fresh From Florida 250 Race Advance

Official Release -
In nine NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Spire Motorsports has collected two top-five and two top-10 finishes
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category