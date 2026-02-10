Isabella Robusto Opens 2026 Season at Daytona with Nitro Motorsports

Mooresville, NC – (February 10, 2026) — Rising motorsports standout Isabella Robusto is set to kick off her 2026 campaign at one of racing’s most iconic venues, competing in the General Tire 200 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14th as part of the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) season opener.

Robusto will pilot the No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota for Nitro Motorsports (formerly Venturini Motorsports), returning to Daytona with momentum following a breakout 2025 season that established her as one of the sport’s most promising young drivers.

Over 20 races in 2025, she recorded nine top-five finishes and 14 top-ten finishes, securing fourth place in the Championship standings and earned the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year title. Robusto also garnered some of the highest finishes ever recorded by a female driver in national ARCA competition—results that have elevated expectations heading into year two.

“Starting the season at Daytona is special for every driver,” said Robusto. “It’s a track that demands focus, patience, and trust in your team. We’ve prepared hard this offseason, and I’m excited to get the No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota up front and start the year strong.”

Nitro Motorsports enters the season opener with a continued focus on performance development, race strategy, and superspeedway execution—key factors in navigating the draft-heavy, high-intensity racing Daytona is known for.

“Daytona sets the tone for the entire season,” Robusto added. “Our goal is to be competitive from the moment we unload. I’m proud of the work Nitro Motorsports has put in, and I’m grateful for partners like Mobil 1 and Toyota who continue to believe in what we’re building.”

Beyond competition, Robusto continues to grow her presence as a role model for the next generation—expanding fan engagement and initiatives that empower young athletes through resilience, confidence, and performance. Robusto recently launched her Driven Different platform. Driven Different is a movement inspired by the young racer that challenges expectations, redefines what strength looks like in motorsports, and opens the door wider for the next generation. Built on authenticity, resilience, and relentless drive, Driven Different is said to represent those who refuse to fit a mold—and succeed because of it. The platform will engage schools, corporations, non profits, and youth organizations who are committed to empowering staff, leaders, girls or young people and redefining what leadership looks like.

Thursday, Feb. 12th will kick off the AMS opener with practice at 4:00 pm ET. Friday will play host to a group qualifying effort at 1:30 pm, with the race on Saturday at 12:00 pm. Coverage will be broadcast on Fox and additional coverage on MRN / SiriusXM Radio.

About Isabella Robusto

Isabella Robusto is redefining what’s possible in global motorsports. A record-setting trailblazer and one of NASCAR’s brightest rising stars, Isabella combines elite driving talent with professionalism and marketability rare for her age. Signed at just 16 years old to the prestigious Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program, she has quickly advanced through the ranks, earning the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year Championship in 2025 and establishing herself as one of the sport’s top emerging drivers.

Off the track, Isabella’s story of resilience, precision, and performance resonates with audiences and brands alike. She is currently pursuing a degree at Arizona State University in their online Aeronautical Engineering Program. Her growing influence extends far beyond racing, representing innovation, diversity, and determination for the next generation of motorsport. Learn more at www.isabellarobusto.com.