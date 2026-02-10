MotoGP 2026: Marquez eager to make his mark in Thailand

Marc Marquez says he is relaxed about his chances of winning the MotoGP title for a record-equalling eighth time this season.

Marquez’s dominant success in 2025 moved him level with Valentino Rossi on seven championships. Giacomo Agiostini is one ahead of that pair in the all-time standings.

The Spaniard is understandably eager to make a flying start when the new MotoGP season calendar gets underway in Thailand on March 1.

With that in mind, read on as we look at which riders will participate in the series this year, before assessing whether Marquez will get off the mark at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

MotoGP 2026 – Line-up

Ducati Lenovo Team: Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia

Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder

Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder Repsol Honda Team: Joan Mir, Luca Marini

Joan Mir, Luca Marini Aprilia Racing: Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli Gresini Racing Ducati: Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer

Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer Prima Pramac Racing (Yamaha): Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jack Miller

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jack Miller Trackhouse Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura

Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura LCR Honda: Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira

Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira Red Bull KTM Tech3: Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini

MotoGP 2026 – Preview

MotoGP launched its new season in Malaysia over the weekend, although heavy rain nearly scuppered the showcase event.

Marquez was in a buoyant mood as he showcased his riding skills in front of a sizeable crowd in Kuala Lumpur.

Having claimed his first world title since 2019 last year, the Ducati rider says he feels calm about his chances of retaining it this time around.

“I don’t feel pressure,” Marquez said. “Because the most challenging thing in my career, that was to come back from injury, I’ve already done,”

“Of course, I will try to do my 100 percent. Of course, I will try to fight for the championship. But I feel super relaxed and happy.”

Marquez’s teammate Francesco Bagnaia is expected to be the main threat to Marquez this weekend after impressing during testing on the new GP26 machinery.

After struggling to get to grips with last season’s bike due a lack of confidence in the front end, he has looked more comfortable with his new set-up.

The Italian rider won just twice last season, but will head into the opening race in Thailand as one of the favourites to start the new campaign with a win.

“First of all, it’s always fantastic being back on a MotoGP bike,” he told the official MotoGP website after a recent testing session.

“The speed and the power that the bike gives you is something incredible. “So, I really enjoyed it from lap one.

“We had time enough to make a lot of laps using both tyres, medium and soft. In the morning, we were focused on finding my feelings – that was important from last year.

“And then we were focused on testing new things, new parts, new fairing. I’m happy – it was a positive first day. Right now, the balance is positive.”