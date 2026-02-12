KEY PARTNERS CONTINUE SUPPORT OF ELITE MOTORSPORTS IN 2026

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (Feb. 12, 2026) – As Elite Motorsports continues to solidify its standing as the largest professional team in the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series, the organization has stayed dedicated to maintaining and building relationships with its longtime partners.

Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, the very best in custom cars, trucks and crate engines, Melling Performance Parts, a top manufacturer of the newest cutting edge performance parts, CTech Manufacturing, a leader in premium aluminum carts cabinets and drawers, Outlaw Light Beer, the fastest growing domestic light beer in the U.S., and Competition Trailers, a manufacturer of custom specialty trailers, have renewed their partnerships with the team, continuing their role as significant contributors through the 2026 season.

“There’s been a lot of expansion at Elite Motorsports, we’re growing, it’s a good thing. The best part is that our already amazing partners are choosing to grow with us,” said Richard Freeman, owner and President of Elite Motorsports. “We have some of the best partners who happen to have some of the best people in this sport. JHG, Melling, CTech, they’re all either family businesses, or know how to treat their employees and partners like family, just like Elite. Having them onboard isn’t great just because they are quality brands with exceptional products, but because they get it and they want to be part of what we’re doing.”

Since 2022, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage (JHG) has been a prominent supporter of Elite Motorsports. The partnership has blossomed to include primary placement on the Pro Stock rides of Erica Enders and Aaron Stanfield as well as being featured across their teammates’ rides. That primary placement and team support will continue in the 2026 season where JHG will also be featured on Tony Stewart’s Top Fuel ride. JHG also serves as a partial primary for the Tony Stewart Racing Nitro Funny Car team.

“We’re excited to continue our support of Elite Motorsports especially as they expand and grow. It’s been a good few years having them represent the JHG brand. They’ve always treated us like family, that’s the way Richard runs things. It’s an incredible organization with some of the best people. We’re looking forward to taking in what should be another very exciting season and seeing what the future brings.”

Melling Performance joined the Elite Motorsports’ family in 2017 supporting the winningest female in motorsports history, Erica Enders. Their support for Elite has grown to include primary placement not only on Enders’ ride but rising Pro Stock phenom Aaron Stanfield’s. As they enter 2026, they’ll be celebrating their 80th Anniversary with a special anniversary logo on the rear deck lid of Enders and Stanfield’s cars. Melling will continue to be featured across Elite’s Pro Stock entries and will have billing on the Top Fuel hot rod of Tony Stewart.

“The Melling team is thrilled to be back for another year of Pro Stock racing. We look forward to celebrating our 80th year of business with all the NHRA fans across the country and the entire Elite Motorsports team,” said Mark Melling, President and CEO of Melling Performance. “Richard Freeman runs a first-class operation, and we are happy to be a part of it and promote our brand with such a great group of people. It is an honor to be on board with Erica and Aaron for another year, and we plan to be on board for many years to come. The entire Melling team is behind our drivers as we support them on their quest to bring home a championship and a sixth professional championship for Melling.”

CTech, who has been part of the Elite Motorsports family since 2022, has gradually grown their support as the team has expanded. Heading into the 2026 season, CTech will continue to be featured across the stable of Pro Stock cars including six-time world champions Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr. but will now also be featured on the Top Fuel dragster of motorsports legend Tony Stewart. Beyond the race cars, CTech’s premium carts and cabinets will play a central role in Elite’s operational footprint, anchoring the team’s upgraded hospitality environment and continuing to elevate efficiency and presentation throughout the pit.

“Elite Motorsports’ expansion is an exciting step that reflects their ambition and drive to keep pushing forward. It’s the kind of bold move that defines who they are and why CTech is proud to stand with them,” said Michael Greenheck, President/CEO of CTech Manufacturing. “We’ve built our legacy supporting teams that demand the best, and we’re excited to continue that tradition as Elite enters this next chapter.”

Outlaw Light Beer will continue its partnership with Elite Motorsports through longtime Elite supporter, Mark Stockseth. Stockseth has known Freeman for over 20 years and officially started supporting the team in 2013. Outlaw’s mission is to provide high quality light beer at an affordable price. That means continuous improvement and brilliant performance in order to create a product to be proud of. They are committed to bringing the fun and easy-going spirit back to the light beer category.

“Our brand recognition is driven in large part by our partnerships with legacy brands such as Elite Motorsports. The expansion of Elite to include a Top Fuel team will only accelerate the success we have enjoyed together,” said Vic Wise, CMO of Outlaw. “Outlaw is a brand built for people who work hard and find inspiration in pursuing the American dream — the same kind of grit you see every time Elite hits the track. This partnership continues to be about celebrating that ‘Outlaw’ spirit with the fans. We’re ready to crack a few cold ones, cheer on some of the best in the business and keep this momentum rolling right alongside the Elite crew in 2026.”

Competition Trailers has stood with Elite Motorsports for a decade and a half, a partnership built on trust, performance, and shared values. With more than 70 years of combined experience, the team at Competition Trailers listens closely to each client’s needs and engineers the best possible trailer for every application — from display to sales to service. They take pride in custom‑building to exact specifications, ensuring every trailer reflects the precision, purpose, and quality their customers expect.

“Competition Trailers values long‑standing partnerships, and our relationship with Elite Motorsports for over 15 years stands as a prime example,” said Ken Evans, President of Competition Trailers. “We’re committed to supporting their ongoing growth and expansion, and we deeply appreciate the strong working relationship we’ve built with Richard. The future potential of this partnership is something we’re truly excited about.”

The 2026 75th Anniversary season of the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series kicks off with the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway March 6-8 in Gainesville, Florida.