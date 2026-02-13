NHRA AND FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCE TV SCHEDULE FOR NHRA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASO

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 13, 2026) – Coming off a standout season that included the most-watched race in NHRA history, NHRA officials and FOX Sports released the television schedule for the upcoming 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, a year that also celebrates NHRA’s 75th anniversary.

All 20 races, along with the NHRA All-Star Callout events in Top Fuel and Funny Car, and the GETTRX NHRA All-Star Callout races in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1, as well as the FOX One app, during the milestone 2026 campaign.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opens March 5-8 with the 57th annual Amalie NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway. The race includes the Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout, which will be broadcast live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7 on FS1.

Live eliminations from the season-opener will air from 12-3 p.m. ET. It is one of several ideal timeslots that serve as a lead-in or lead-out with additional motorsports programming.

For the sixth straight season, an event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs will also air on FOX adjacent to a professional football broadcast, presenting another huge potential audience during the NHRA playoffs. This past season, NHRA scored its most-watched telecast on record during the Texas NHRA FallNationals, drawing an average of 2.065 million viewers on FOX for Sunday’s eliminations coverage from Texas Motorplex.

That will close out races airing on the FOX broadcast network, following a spring and summer filled with incredible racing action. Races currently scheduled to appear on FOX include the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals at Maryland International Raceway (May 31), the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway (June 7), the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park (June 28) and the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals from Pacific Raceways (July 26).

The world’s biggest drag race, the prestigious 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, which takes place Sept. 2-7 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, will air on both FOX and FS1, including eliminations on FOX on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. In 2025, finals coverage from The Big Go drew 1.036 million viewers, marking the most-viewed live U.S. Nationals telecast in NHRA history

The NHRA and FOX relationship began in 2016, and NHRA and FOX Sports announced a multiyear extension of their agreement in 2021, including expanded coverage, the professional football adjacent event during the Countdown to the Championship, and extensive finals coverage at the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend each year. The partnership has also led to numerous innovations on the broadcast in recent years, with the NHRA on FOX team collecting numerous Telly awards in 2025.

FOX Sports and NHRA are also scheduling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, as well as shows featuring the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series across the FOX Sports networks.

NHRA races will also appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing as well, as well as through the FOX One app.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

2026 NHRA on FOX Sports Television Schedule (all times Eastern)

March 7 Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout Gainesville 4 PM FS1 March 8 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Gainesville 12 PM FS1 March 22 FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals Phoenix 6:30 PM FS1 April 12 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Pomona 6:30 PM FS1 April 26 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Charlotte 7 PM FS1 May 3 NHRA Southern Nationals SGMP 7 PM FS1 May 17 Gerber Collison & Glass NHRA Nationals Chicago 5 PM FS1 May 31 NHRA Potomac Nationals MIR 3 PM FOX June 7 NHRA New England Nationals Epping 3 PM FOX June 14 Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Bristol 3 PM FS1 June 28 GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout Norwalk 11 AM FS1 June 28 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals Norwalk 7 PM FOX July 18 Sonoma Mission 2F2T Challenge Sonoma 9:30 PM FS1 July 18 GETTRX NHRA PSM All-Star Callout Sonoma 10:30 PM FS1 July 19 Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals Sonoma 10 PM FS1 July 26 Muckleshoot Casino Resort Northwest Nationals Seattle 4 PM FOX Aug. 23 NHRA Brainerd Nationals Brainerd TBD TBD Sept. 6 NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout Indianapolis 7 PM FS1 Sept. 7 Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals Indianapolis 12 PM FS1 Sept. 7 Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals Indianapolis 2 PM FOX

Countdown to the Championship Television Schedule

Sept. 20 NHRA Great Lakes Nationals Martin 2 PM FS1 Sept. 27 NHRA ANationals at The Rock Rockingham 3 PM FS1 Oct. 4 NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals St. Louis TBD TBD Oct. 18 Texas NHRA FallNationals Dallas TBD TBD Nov. 1 NHRA Nevada Nationals Las Vegas 5 PM FS1 Nov. 15 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals Pomona 5 PM FS1

