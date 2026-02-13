NHRA AND FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCE TV SCHEDULE FOR NHRA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASO

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 13, 2026) – Coming off a standout season that included the most-watched race in NHRA history, NHRA officials and FOX Sports released the television schedule for the upcoming 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, a year that also celebrates NHRA’s 75th anniversary.
All 20 races, along with the NHRA All-Star Callout events in Top Fuel and Funny Car, and the GETTRX NHRA All-Star Callout races in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1, as well as the FOX One app, during the milestone 2026 campaign.
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opens March 5-8 with the 57th annual Amalie NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway. The race includes the Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout, which will be broadcast live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7 on FS1.
Live eliminations from the season-opener will air from 12-3 p.m. ET. It is one of several ideal timeslots that serve as a lead-in or lead-out with additional motorsports programming.
For the sixth straight season, an event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs will also air on FOX adjacent to a professional football broadcast, presenting another huge potential audience during the NHRA playoffs. This past season, NHRA scored its most-watched telecast on record during the Texas NHRA FallNationals, drawing an average of 2.065 million viewers on FOX for Sunday’s eliminations coverage from Texas Motorplex.
That will close out races airing on the FOX broadcast network, following a spring and summer filled with incredible racing action. Races currently scheduled to appear on FOX include the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals at Maryland International Raceway (May 31), the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway (June 7), the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park (June 28) and the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals from Pacific Raceways (July 26).
The world’s biggest drag race, the prestigious 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, which takes place Sept. 2-7 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, will air on both FOX and FS1, including eliminations on FOX on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. In 2025, finals coverage from The Big Go drew 1.036 million viewers, marking the most-viewed live U.S. Nationals telecast in NHRA history
The NHRA and FOX relationship began in 2016, and NHRA and FOX Sports announced a multiyear extension of their agreement in 2021, including expanded coverage, the professional football adjacent event during the Countdown to the Championship, and extensive finals coverage at the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend each year. The partnership has also led to numerous innovations on the broadcast in recent years, with the NHRA on FOX team collecting numerous Telly awards in 2025.
FOX Sports and NHRA are also scheduling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, as well as shows featuring the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series across the FOX Sports networks.
NHRA races will also appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing as well, as well as through the FOX One app.
For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.
2026 NHRA on FOX Sports Television Schedule (all times Eastern)
|March 7
|Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout
|Gainesville
|4 PM
|FS1
|March 8
|Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals
|Gainesville
|12 PM
|FS1
|March 22
|FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals
|Phoenix
|6:30 PM
|FS1
|April 12
|Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals
|Pomona
|6:30 PM
|FS1
|April 26
|NHRA 4-Wide Nationals
|Charlotte
|7 PM
|FS1
|May 3
|NHRA Southern Nationals
|SGMP
|7 PM
|FS1
|May 17
|Gerber Collison & Glass NHRA Nationals
|Chicago
|5 PM
|FS1
|May 31
|NHRA Potomac Nationals
|MIR
|3 PM
|FOX
|June 7
|NHRA New England Nationals
|Epping
|3 PM
|FOX
|June 14
|Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals
|Bristol
|3 PM
|FS1
|June 28
|GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout
|Norwalk
|11 AM
|FS1
|June 28
|Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals
|Norwalk
|7 PM
|FOX
|July 18
|Sonoma Mission 2F2T Challenge
|Sonoma
|9:30 PM
|FS1
|July 18
|GETTRX NHRA PSM All-Star Callout
|Sonoma
|10:30 PM
|FS1
|July 19
|Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals
|Sonoma
|10 PM
|FS1
|July 26
|Muckleshoot Casino Resort Northwest Nationals
|Seattle
|4 PM
|FOX
|Aug. 23
|NHRA Brainerd Nationals
|Brainerd
|TBD
|TBD
|Sept. 6
|NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout
|Indianapolis
|7 PM
|FS1
|Sept. 7
|Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals
|Indianapolis
|12 PM
|FS1
|Sept. 7
|Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals
|Indianapolis
|2 PM
|FOX
Countdown to the Championship Television Schedule
|Sept. 20
|NHRA Great Lakes Nationals
|Martin
|2 PM
|FS1
|Sept. 27
|NHRA ANationals at The Rock
|Rockingham
|3 PM
|FS1
|Oct. 4
|NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals
|St. Louis
|TBD
|TBD
|Oct. 18
|Texas NHRA FallNationals
|Dallas
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 1
|NHRA Nevada Nationals
|Las Vegas
|5 PM
|FS1
|Nov. 15
|In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals
|Pomona
|5 PM
|FS1
