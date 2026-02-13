Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NHRA
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

NHRA AND FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCE TV SCHEDULE FOR NHRA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASO

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 13, 2026) – Coming off a standout season that included the most-watched race in NHRA history, NHRA officials and FOX Sports released the television schedule for the upcoming 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, a year that also celebrates NHRA’s 75th anniversary.

All 20 races, along with the NHRA All-Star Callout events in Top Fuel and Funny Car, and the GETTRX NHRA All-Star Callout races in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1, as well as the FOX One app, during the milestone 2026 campaign.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opens March 5-8 with the 57th annual Amalie NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway. The race includes the Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout, which will be broadcast live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7 on FS1.

Live eliminations from the season-opener will air from 12-3 p.m. ET. It is one of several ideal timeslots that serve as a lead-in or lead-out with additional motorsports programming.

For the sixth straight season, an event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs will also air on FOX adjacent to a professional football broadcast, presenting another huge potential audience during the NHRA playoffs. This past season, NHRA scored its most-watched telecast on record during the Texas NHRA FallNationals, drawing an average of 2.065 million viewers on FOX for Sunday’s eliminations coverage from Texas Motorplex.

That will close out races airing on the FOX broadcast network, following a spring and summer filled with incredible racing action. Races currently scheduled to appear on FOX include the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals at Maryland International Raceway (May 31), the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway (June 7), the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park (June 28) and the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals from Pacific Raceways (July 26).

The world’s biggest drag race, the prestigious 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, which takes place Sept. 2-7 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, will air on both FOX and FS1, including eliminations on FOX on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. In 2025, finals coverage from The Big Go drew 1.036 million viewers, marking the most-viewed live U.S. Nationals telecast in NHRA history

The NHRA and FOX relationship began in 2016, and NHRA and FOX Sports announced a multiyear extension of their agreement in 2021, including expanded coverage, the professional football adjacent event during the Countdown to the Championship, and extensive finals coverage at the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend each year. The partnership has also led to numerous innovations on the broadcast in recent years, with the NHRA on FOX team collecting numerous Telly awards in 2025.

FOX Sports and NHRA are also scheduling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, as well as shows featuring the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series across the FOX Sports networks.

NHRA races will also appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing as well, as well as through the FOX One app.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

2026 NHRA on FOX Sports Television Schedule (all times Eastern)

March 7Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star CalloutGainesville4 PMFS1
March 8Amalie Motor Oil NHRA GatornationalsGainesville12 PMFS1
March 22FMP NHRA Arizona NationalsPhoenix6:30 PMFS1
April 12Lucas Oil NHRA WinternationalsPomona6:30 PMFS1
April 26NHRA 4-Wide NationalsCharlotte7 PMFS1
May 3NHRA Southern NationalsSGMP7 PMFS1
May 17Gerber Collison & Glass NHRA NationalsChicago5 PMFS1
May 31NHRA Potomac NationalsMIR3 PMFOX
June 7NHRA New England NationalsEpping3 PMFOX
June 14Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley NationalsBristol3 PMFS1
June 28GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star CalloutNorwalk11 AMFS1
June 28Summit Racing Equipment NHRA NationalsNorwalk7 PMFOX
July 18Sonoma Mission 2F2T ChallengeSonoma9:30 PMFS1
July 18GETTRX NHRA PSM All-Star CalloutSonoma10:30 PMFS1
July 19Denso NHRA Sonoma NationalsSonoma10 PMFS1
July 26Muckleshoot Casino Resort Northwest NationalsSeattle4 PMFOX
Aug. 23NHRA Brainerd NationalsBrainerdTBDTBD
Sept. 6NHRA Funny Car All-Star CalloutIndianapolis7 PMFS1
Sept. 7Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. NationalsIndianapolis12 PMFS1
Sept. 7Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. NationalsIndianapolis2 PMFOX

Countdown to the Championship Television Schedule

Sept. 20NHRA Great Lakes NationalsMartin2 PMFS1
Sept. 27NHRA ANationals at The RockRockingham3 PMFS1
Oct. 4NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest NationalsSt. LouisTBDTBD
Oct. 18Texas NHRA FallNationalsDallasTBDTBD
Nov. 1NHRA Nevada NationalsLas Vegas5 PMFS1
Nov. 15In-N-Out Burger NHRA FinalsPomona5 PMFS1

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
KEY PARTNERS CONTINUE SUPPORT OF ELITE MOTORSPORTS IN 2026

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Joey Logano - Daytona Duel 1 Post Race Q&A
09:23
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Nick Sanchez signed by AM Racing for 2026 O’Reilly season
01:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals 2026 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge schedules
03:04

Latest articles

Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Official Release -
Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts SeriesDaytona (Fla.) International Speedway | United Rentals 300 Fast Facts No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:Driver: Ryan EllisPrimary Partner(s): Tablo...
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing Race Report: Duel at Daytona

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team saved their best for the last of Thursday’s second America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona
Read more

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Duel at Daytona

Official Release -
Ryan Blaney came away with a second-place finish in the first of two Duel races at Daytona to secure a fifth-place starting position in Sunday's 68th running of the Daytona 500.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA: Duels Post-Race Report

Official Release -
Duel #2: Post-Race Driver Quotes - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - Finished: 1st
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category