2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

NCTS RACE RECAP: DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Event: Fresh From Florida 250 (100 laps / 250 miles)

Round: 1 of 25 (Season Opener)

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Date & Time: Friday, February 13 | 7:30 PM ET

No. 4 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 12th

Stage 1: 37th

Stage 2: 37th

Finish: 37th

Driver Points: 31st

Owner Points: 37th

Key Takeaway: Garret Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) didn’t get the finish he was hoping for in his highly anticipated Truck Series debut. McFarland was the fastest Niece Motorsports driver in qualifying, starting the race off in 12th-place. Early on, however, he lost control of the No. 4 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet off turn four and made hard contact with the inside SAFER barrier. With too much damage to continue the race, McFarland would end his night sitting 37th.

Cleetus McFarland’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Cleetus, what sensation was the truck giving you?

“Well, the sensation was incredible. We were three wide, which was insane from the start. It was immediately three wide, which I wasn’t expecting, and it was insane. I mean, I was literally having the time of my life again, and I just did not check myself before I wrecked myself right there. I got loose coming out of turn four when I was flying, and I put too much wheel into it because I was getting a little tight because we’re freaking three wide on the second lap. I think I only made it seven laps. I was a little tight and I was just trying not to hit the guy on the outside, came off turn four flattened out, the truck sat down, I think I had too much wheel in it, and just started getting loose.

I went right towards the field and I’m like, ‘damn, I’m about to wreck 30 race cars’, and I overcorrected like an idiot. That’s something Biff did not teach me right there. I went left and put myself on a trajectory to slam into the wall and wreck the truck, and now here I stand in the worst spot to do an interview in the entire Daytona International Speedway.”

Interviewer: Well, on a bit of a lighter note, I talked to you in pre-race, and you said that Carson Hocevar had given you some advice.

“Yeah, I mean, Carson told me that if I caused the wreck, I would usually not be in the wreck. But in this particular instance, I caused the wreck and was the only one to wreck. So, I’m starting to question Carson’s advice on whether or not I should be listening to him. But, he did win the stage, so that’s pretty sweet.

Interviewer: Welcome to the Truck Series.

“Yeah, and I want to say thanks to Black Rifle Coffee Company, Niece Motorsports, and BRUNT Workwear for sponsoring me. I’m an idiot, wrecked the truck in seven laps, and that sucks. Thanks to everyone that tuned in.”

About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com

No. 42 BRUNT Workwear Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Travis Pastrana | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski



Start: 13th

Stage 1: 29th

Stage 2: 23rd

Finish: 15th

Driver Points: 14th

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: Travis Pastrana and the No. 42 BRUNT Workwear team had a solid night in Daytona. In his first NASCAR race in three years, Pastrana kept his truck clean and ran in the lead pack throughout the race. Despite some close calls, Pastrana was able to capitalize on late-race shakeups to come across the line in 15th-place.

Travis Pastrana’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: 15th-place run for Travis Pastrana; it was an act of survival.

“Act of survival, for sure. I think we played it maybe a little too cautiously. We had a good run, and I followed my teammate. We had the No. 44 and No. 45 right there, and Stenhouse made his way around that chaos on that next-to-last lap. I hesitated just for a split second, and they would just fly by. It’s a little disappointing; I think we had such a great truck. It was awesome. Thanks to Niece Motorsports, and huge thanks to BRUNT Workwear and Black Rifle Coffee Company. I had a blast. I would have liked to just gone up there, because I think we would have had a chance to lead a lap and play the strategies at the end, but it would have been fun to be up front.”

Interviewer: How did it feel to get back behind the wheel of a NASCAR truck?

“It was awesome, and everything was just wild coming off of turn four there. Like, the first time it steps out and you’re correcting, you’re like ‘woah, alright, the tires are wearing out and it’s game on right now’. Then, you see three wide and everyone’s stepping out. It got pretty good.”

About BRUNT Workwear: Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers’ lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. BRUNT’s workwear lineup includes a range of waterproof, safety toe, and breathable boots for every worker, as well as a broad selection of apparel and accessories that are built to deliver performance and comfort on the job.

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 28th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 17th

Finish: 13th

Driver Points: 11th

Owner Points: 14th

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the No. 44 Acceptance Insurance team made some headway in the season opening race at Daytona. Pérez de Lara started deep in the field but methodically worked his way to the front in the draft. With a handful of laps remaining, the No. 44 truck was inside the top-10, but fell back a bit on the white flag lap to finish the race in 13th..

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I think we’ve got to be happy with our result tonight. Obviously, leaving with a clean truck in Daytona is a sign of a good night. We were there and I learned a lot. I wish we could have ended just a couple spots better, but it was a good performance overall for the whole Acceptance Insurance team. We executed like we needed, and will be stronger for the next ones with the experience we’re getting and the speed we’re showing.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 17th

Stage 1: 13th

Stage 2: 13th

Finish: 27th

Driver Points: 22nd

Owner Points: 13th

Key Takeaway: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 45 J.F. Electric team started the season off on a great foot with a top-10 finish. In his Truck Series debut, Stenhouse Jr. ran a methodical race and avoided trouble to stay in the hunt. As the event neared the checkered flag, Stenhouse Jr. pushed his way to the front. The past Daytona 500 champion finished the night in sixth-place.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Well, watching the replay of that finish, there were a couple things I could have done differently. I just didn’t know the Fords were coming that quick, and I didn’t think I could win from that position, so my initial thought was to push the No. 91 (Christian Eckes) to the win since he was in another Chevy. I didn’t realize that they were lined up in front of him. If I could have the last turn three-to-the-start-finish-line a little different, I would.

But, I was happy to be in that position with our J.F. Electric Chevrolet because throughout the race, I didn’t feel like we had the speed that I wanted, and we were lacking a little bit of handling. I just talked to Phil and we are going to work on Atlanta. I’m very happy that we brought it back home in one piece in a truck race in Daytona, and we were in the picture at the line. All-in-all, good day.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

