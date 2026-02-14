Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Daytona International Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report
Fresh From Florida 250
Date: Friday, February 13th, 2026
Event: Race 1 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile)
Length of Race: 102 laps over two hours, six minutes, 0 seconds

FRM Finish:

Chandler Smith (Started 10th, Finished 1st / Running, completed 102 of 102 laps)
Layne Riggs (Started 35th, Finished 31st / Running, completed 98 of 102 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (1st)
Layne Riggs (22nd)

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 31st / Stage Two: 1st / Race Result: 1st

Chandler Smith captured his first career victory at Daytona International Speedway last night, winning the season-opening NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The win marked the 16th overall win for Front Row Motorsports’ Truck Series program and its third victory at Daytona.

“First off, I want to shout out all glory to God. Without Him, none of this would be possible. And I am super, super grateful that I serve such a loving God that blessed me with such a good group of men and women around me at Front Row Motorsports. Ty Majeski, one of my best four teammates I’ve ever worked with. He is all credit to how we just won that race truthfully. He stayed committed to a Ford and pushed a Blue Oval to a win. Just super, super grateful for everybody on this No. 38 Ford F-150 group. We made some changes in the off-season. I felt like last year everybody for the most part knows how this 38 group came together last year, but we built on it and made this group so much better for this year, and I’m so excited for 2026. I was surprised the 62 didn’t block it. I was just — the seas literally just parted, and the 88 stayed committed to me, and like I said, thank you, thank you, thank you, Ty Majeski. Definitely got to owe you one on that one.”

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 15th / Stage Two: 2nd / Race Result: 31st

“First off, congratulations to Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team. It’s a great start to the season for the organization to have one of our trucks in Victory Lane. Today just wasn’t our day for the No. 34 group. We struggled with handling and overall speed early in the race, and just as we got it to a more manageable spot, we cut a tire and went three laps down. There are still some early-season kinks to work through as we get back into the rhythm, but it’s a long season, and every race is a new opportunity to win and gain points.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

