Adam Andretti to Join TRICON for Multi-Race Schedule

Road Racing Veteran to Make Multiple Starts in the No. 5

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 16, 2026) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that veteran road racer Adam Andretti has signed on for a multi-race slate with the championship-winning organization, driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) races beginning at EchoPark Speedway.

Following in the footsteps of his father Aldo, brother John, uncle Mario, and cousins Michael and Marco, the second-generation driver hails from a decorated and illustrious motorsports family, having distinguished himself as an accomplished racer with nearly 30 years of competitive experience.

Since 2014, the 46-year-old has been a fixture in the Trans-Am Series, earning TA2 Rookie of the Year honors along with eight wins, five pole positions and nearly 40 podiums across the TA and TA2 divisions. He finished second in the TA2 standings twice (2014 and 2015) and recorded his best career TA Class points result in 2025 with a runner-up finish.

Andretti’s diverse racing background also includes starts in the United States Formula 3 Championship, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, the NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Series, the SPEED World Challenge, and the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. He is also a respected performance driving coach, working with several publications and driving schools to help develop the next generation of racers.

“I am at a loss for words for how blessed I feel to be making my first career start in the Craftsman Truck Series. To have the opportunity to represent the best in spray-in bed liner products with TopLiner™ and drive a Toyota Tundra for TRICON, an organization with a proven winning tradition, is something my fans around the world won’t want to miss,” Andretti said.

A sincere thank you to everyone who has helped make this step in my career possible. I can’t wait to hit the track and show what we’re capable of as a team.”

TopLiner™ a global leader in spray-on truck bed liner technology will be featured as primary sponsor on all scheduled events, continuing their long-standing partnership with Andretti for the following races:

EchoPark Speedway — Feb. 21

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg — Feb. 28

Watkins Glen International — May 8

Grand Prix of San Diego — June 19

Andretti will make his NCTS debut at the Fr8 208 at EchoPark Speedway, airing live on FOX Sports 1 on Saturday, February 21, at 1:30 p.m. ET, with radio coverage from SiriusXM and the NASCAR Racing Network.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About TopLiner™

Led by Claudio Burtin of Burtin Polymers, TopLiner™ provides premium spray-on truck bed liners known for their durable, custom-fit protective coatings. Using advanced polyurethane and polyurea formulations, TopLiner™ delivers superior protection and style, backed by a lifetime warranty. Each spray-on coat forms a permanent shield against dents, scratches, rust, and harsh weather. The textured finish adds grip and stability for cargo safety, while the custom application adapts to any surface from truck beds to ATVs, trailers, and boats. With a range of finishes and colors, TopLiner™ protects your investment and keeps it looking sharp, mile after mile. Dealerships can learn more about partnership opportunities at www.topliner.com.