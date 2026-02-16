Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Truck Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Interstate Classic Cars Backs Boyd for Atlanta

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Mooresville, NC (February 16, 2026) Spencer Boyd, fresh off the season opener in Daytona, announced today that Interstate Classic Cars will be his primary sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Echopark Speedway. The ultimate classic and exotic car dealership will also serve as an associate sponsor at several races throughout the season.

Spencer Boyd, Driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado and Co-Owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises, spoke about his new sponsor, “I’m super stoked to finally have a classic and exotic car dealership on the hood of my truck. ICC (Interstate Classic Cars) has an amazing inventory, and I want to drive every single car they have on their showroom floor.”

Interstate Classic Cars serves nationwide clients with hand-picked, investment-grade classics and exotics.

“This is such a great and unique way for us to market our current inventory and build on it with our trade-in program,” commented Patrick Fleming, General Manager of Interstate Classic Cars. “We deliver the highest standard of service in our industry for the most discerning collectors to the stylish of all Sunday drivers. The Boyd family knows all about cars and we are very much looking forward to having Spencer as a spokesperson for our brand.”

Interstate Classic Cars is proud to offer Freedom Warranty’s Classic Car Coverage on their vehicles.

NASCAR fans can browse their inventory online and value their trade-in directly at InterstateClassicCars.com.

Follow the drafting action as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series makes their second stop of the 2026 season in Atlanta. The Fr8 Racing 208 at Echopark Speedway is on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 1:30 PM ET. Tickets are available now, and the race will be broadcast live on FS1.

About Interstate Classic Cars
Interstate Classic Cars has the ultimate classic car selection located in Rockwall, TX just twenty minutes from downtown Dallas. Browse through our entire classic inventory online right now and find the perfect vintage car for you. No matter if you are looking for a classic piece of American muscle or the iconic vintage sports car that you always dreamed of, we have them all. From our Rockwall location right off Interstate 30, we serve customers in all 50 states and internationally. Let us help you find the perfect vehicle. Call Interstate Classic Cars today at 214-503-2599!

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Adam Andretti to Join TRICON for Multi-Race Schedule

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Tyler Reddick upsets the competition with first Daytona 500 victory
03:26
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill achieves fourth O’Reilly victory in season opener at Daytona
02:30
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Smith wins in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener at Daytona
01:35

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: Daytona 500 Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Official Release -
Zane Smith earned his career best Daytona 500 finish yesterday in his fourth attempt at "The Great America Race"
Read more

Adam Andretti to Join TRICON for Multi-Race Schedule

Official Release -
TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that veteran road racer Adam Andretti has signed on for a multi-race slate with the championship-winning organization
Read more

Excitement Builds for Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway, March 8

Official Release -
On the heels of another exciting DAYTONA 500, anticipation is revving up for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, set for Sunday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Spire Motorsports Daytona 500 Race Report

Official Release -
Daniel Suárez, driver of the No. 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports, qualified 15th for the 68th Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category