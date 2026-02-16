Interstate Classic Cars Backs Boyd for Atlanta

Mooresville, NC (February 16, 2026) Spencer Boyd, fresh off the season opener in Daytona, announced today that Interstate Classic Cars will be his primary sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Echopark Speedway. The ultimate classic and exotic car dealership will also serve as an associate sponsor at several races throughout the season.

Spencer Boyd, Driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado and Co-Owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises, spoke about his new sponsor, “I’m super stoked to finally have a classic and exotic car dealership on the hood of my truck. ICC (Interstate Classic Cars) has an amazing inventory, and I want to drive every single car they have on their showroom floor.”

Interstate Classic Cars serves nationwide clients with hand-picked, investment-grade classics and exotics.

“This is such a great and unique way for us to market our current inventory and build on it with our trade-in program,” commented Patrick Fleming, General Manager of Interstate Classic Cars. “We deliver the highest standard of service in our industry for the most discerning collectors to the stylish of all Sunday drivers. The Boyd family knows all about cars and we are very much looking forward to having Spencer as a spokesperson for our brand.”

Interstate Classic Cars is proud to offer Freedom Warranty’s Classic Car Coverage on their vehicles.

NASCAR fans can browse their inventory online and value their trade-in directly at InterstateClassicCars.com.

Follow the drafting action as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series makes their second stop of the 2026 season in Atlanta. The Fr8 Racing 208 at Echopark Speedway is on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 1:30 PM ET. Tickets are available now, and the race will be broadcast live on FS1.

About Interstate Classic Cars

Interstate Classic Cars has the ultimate classic car selection located in Rockwall, TX just twenty minutes from downtown Dallas. Browse through our entire classic inventory online right now and find the perfect vintage car for you. No matter if you are looking for a classic piece of American muscle or the iconic vintage sports car that you always dreamed of, we have them all. From our Rockwall location right off Interstate 30, we serve customers in all 50 states and internationally. Let us help you find the perfect vehicle. Call Interstate Classic Cars today at 214-503-2599!