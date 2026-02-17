Spire Motorsports Fr8 Racing 208 Race Advance

In seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), Spire Motorsports has collected two wins, two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Kyle Busch, driver of the organization’s No. 7 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado RST, has reached Victory Lane in the series’ last two visits to AMS. The Mooresville, N.C., organization fields the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs full time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The Fr8 Racing 208 will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, Feb. 21 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The second of 25 points-paying races will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Kyle Busch – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Kyle Busch will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch will pull double duty at AMS the weekend, where he’ll race the Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in addition to his NASCAR Cup Series duties behind the wheel of Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s 400-miler.

Busch is the back-to-back defending winner of the Fr8 Racing 208. Last season, he defended his 2024 victory where he spent all 135 laps in the top 15 while leading a race-high 80 laps and recording a field-leading average running position (3.2) and driver rating (124.6).

The 40-year-old has made 61 starts at AMS across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. In 32 races in Cup Series competition, the father of two has logged two wins,10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. His resume includes three O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins in 14 starts, 10 top fives and 11 top 10s. In 15 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the iconic Hampton, Ga., venue, Busch has compiled two poles, eight wins, 11 top-five and 12 top-10 showings.

Busch has recorded eight CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins at both AMS and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the most divisional wins for any driver at each venue.

HENDRICKCARS.COM is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

The Las Vegas native holds the record for most CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins (67) and highest average finish in series history (6.7), while he ranks second on the series’ all-time laps led list (8,130).

In five starts last season with Spire Motorsports, Busch secured one win, two top fives and three top 10s.

Busch will return to CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition in April at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, where he will again be paired with veteran crew chief Brian Pattie and Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 team. His eight-race CRAFTSMAN Truck Series slate will also include stops at Texas Motor Speedway (May 1), Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway (May 15), Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (May 22), Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (May 29), North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway (July 18) and Richmond (Va.) Raceway (Aug. 14).

Busch will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-088 on Saturday. In the truck’s three previous appearances, Andres Perez de Lara earned a chassis-best ninth-place result at Michigan International Speedway last June.

Kyle Busch Quotes

Talk about running your eight CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races with Spire Motorsports this year.

“I’m thankful to everyone at Spire, Jeff Dickerson, and Dan Towriss, and to Mr. H and HENDRICKCARS.COM for helping us out and putting their name on the truck so I can go out there and run my eight races this year. I’m excited to do that again and to work with Brian Pattie, my crew chief, and many of the people who were around during my final couple of years at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports). Not only do we want to go out and win Atlanta again, like we did the past two years, but that was my only win last year, so our goal this year is to turn the program around for the entire Spire Truck Series operation. Everyone is working hard to get the equipment back to where it’s strong and competitive every week, like we were during the heyday at KBM. They had some really fast trucks at Daytona, so I feel like things are headed in the right direction. I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel this weekend at Atlanta and hopefully putting on a show like we did in the closing laps last year.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie returns to the top of the No. 7 pit box, an entry that will see a collection of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2026 season.

In last week’s Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Pattie guided Michael McDowell and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team to a front-row starting position. McDowell led 20 laps and controlled the race inside the final five laps before being collected in an incident during NASCAR Overtime.

In his first season at Spire Motorsports in 2024, Pattie led the No. 7 team to two victories across the first seven events of the season, both with Busch (Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway). The potent duo also won twice across five races in 2023 with KBM.

The Zephyrhills, Fla., native also visited Atlanta’s Victory Lane while serving as Joe Nemechek’s crew chief in the 2001 Aaron’s 312 in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

Pattie is a 25-year veteran of the sport, 14 of which came in the NASCAR Cup Series. As a crew chief, he has earned six wins in Cup Series competition and 11 victories in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. In CRAFTSMAN Truck Series action, Pattie has earned seven wins, four of which have come during his tenure with Spire Motorsports.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

Carson Hocevar will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday’s Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hocevar will pull double duty this weekend at AMS, where he’ll pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevy Silverado prior to his traditional NASCAR Cup Series duties aboard the team’s No. 77 Spectrum Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s 266-lap race.

In last weekend’s CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at Daytona, Hocevar qualified fourth and quickly surged to the lead. He paced the field for 20 circuits, but the team encountered multiple left-rear tire issues that removed them from contention. He was credited with a 35th-place finish.

The five-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner owns three previous starts at AMS, where he earned a series/venue-best finish of 16th in 2021, one year prior to the track’s re-design to its current configuration.

The 23-year-old, a veteran of 82 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, has logged one pole, five wins, 22 top fives and 34 top 10s, while leading 751 laps. He made the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in all his three full-time seasons and earned a spot in the 2023 Championship 4.

The Portage, Mich., native registered a victory in one of four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts in 2025, guiding the Brian Pattie-led No. 7 team to Victory Lane in the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. He led 75 of the event’s 134 laps en route to his most recent victory and first aboard a Spire Motorsports-prepared Chevy Silverado.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year has finished no worse than 19th in four Atlanta starts in NASCAR’s premier division. Hocevar has tallied one top-five and two top-10 results, highlighted by a runner-up finish last February. He finished 10th in the series most recent stop at AMS last July.

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, Delaware Life focuses on delivering a seamless experience for advisors. The company understands how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation and every individual need. Delaware Life is passionate about equipping advisors with annuities that give their customers peace of mind and a successful future, allowing them to plan with confidence for whatever’s next.

Hocevar will be at the controls of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-087 Saturday afternoon. Kyle Larson drove the truck to Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway last March and a runner-up finish at Bristol Motor Speedway two races later. Most recently, Rajah Caruth registered a fifth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway with the same truck in the 2025 season finale.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

It’s been a few years since you last ran a truck at Atlanta. What are you looking forward to about returning to the venue?

“The truck field last week was been pretty stacked, and Atlanta is no different. It has been really great to have the opportunity to drive these Spire Motorsports Silverados. Our trucks are really fast down the straightaway so, in theory, we should be up front and leading laps like we were at Daytona before we had issues.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Crew chief Chad Walter will stand atop the pit box for Carson Hocevar in 13 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in 2026.

Walter has called five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events at AMS, highlighted by an eighth-place finish with Rajah Caruth in 2024.

The 54-year-old owns one top-five and two top 10 finishes in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition at AMS, highlighted by a fifth-place result with Casey Mears in 2007.

Last weekend at Daytona International Speedway, Walter guided the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado through a night of ups and downs, helping Hocevar secure the Stage 1 victory and lead a total of 20 laps, but ultimately finished 35th.

The Albion, N.Y., native earned a mechanical engineering degree from Cornell University College of Engineering. During his time at Cornell, he played defensive end for the Big Red football team.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.