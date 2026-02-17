Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Rebel Bourbon rolls out Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel 2026 Selected By Kyle Busch

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

The Official Bourbon of Richard Childress Racing launches annual limited-edition release for a second year with every barrel hand-picked by Busch

ST. LOUIS (Feb. 17, 2026) – Rebel Bourbon fans have a new reason to get rowdy. The official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing announced the release of Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel Selected By Kyle Busch. With guidance from Rebel Bourbon Master Distiller John Rempe, the two-time NASCAR® Cup Series champion and driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet hand-picked every barrel for this limited-edition release, which is bottled at 108 proof (54% ABV) in honor of Rebel’s RCR sponsorship.

Handcrafted according to Rebel’s original time-honored wheated recipe since 1849, Rebel Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel is aged for a full four years to ensure robust flavor and a velvety smooth finish with a hint of spice. The special edition ships this month and will be available nationwide at a minimum suggested retail price of $39.99 per 750mL bottle.

“Kyle and the RCR team stand out as real rebels, doing things their own way with a defiant attitude to drive to win, and that lifestyle is what Rebel Bourbon is all about,” said Philip Lux, Rebel Bourbon brand manager. “Every bottle of our new Rebel Single Barrel is a one-of-a-kind, made in tribute to that rebel spirit in Kyle and all of us.”

Bottled in the signature Rebel Bourbon bottle featuring Lux Row Distillers embossing, Rebel Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel features a distinctive gold label with a checkered flag pattern underneath bold RCR branding and the No. 8 graphic along with Busch’s signature. Each label also displays the bottle’s unique barrel details including the number and fill date.

“For the third year now I’m proud to race with the Rebel brand, and having the opportunity to create another run of KB 108 with Rebel’s John Rempe has been a total thrill,” said Busch. “I’m proud to have my name and the No. 8 on every bottle and I think fans are really going to enjoy it.”

Rebel Bourbon plans to host bottle signings with Busch and Rempe in key race markets throughout the 2026 NASCAR season. Busch will be behind the wheel of the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet in select NASCAR Cup Series races including the DuraMAX Grand Prix March 1 in Austin, Texas. To learn more about Rebel-RCR news and events in race markets, follow Rebel on Facebook and Instagram, and RCR on Facebook and Instagram, and visit RebelBourbon.com and rcrracing.com. Use the product locator to find Rebel Bourbon products in specific locations.

About Rebel Bourbon

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year for Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards. Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel also won a double platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, a double gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal and Consumer’s Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon.com and follow @rebelbourbon on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

