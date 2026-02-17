B’laster Holdings Partners with McDowell, Spire Motorsports for Two Races in 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 17, 2026) – B’laster Holdings, home to trusted automotive brands B’laster and GUNK, will return to the NASCAR Cup Series as a primary partner with Spire Motorsports and veteran driver Michael McDowell for two races in 2026.

The No. 71 Chevrolet will showcase the B’laster brand at Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 22, followed by the GUNK brand at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway April 26, where McDowell earned his second pole of the 2025 season last October.

B’laster Holdings first partnered with Spire Motorsports in 2025, with McDowell earning a 13th-place finish at the famed 2.66-mile Alabama tri-oval last spring with GUNK serving as the team’s primary partner. The former open-wheel racer topped that effort with his first top-five finish of the year at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where the B’laster livery was showcased aboard his No. 71 machine.

“Racing is the ultimate proving ground, and that mindset is deeply embedded in everything we do at B’laster,” said Matt Bender, Marketing Director at B’laster Holdings. “Partnering with Michael and Spire Motorsports allows us to put our brands in front of passionate fans while reinforcing what B’laster and GUNK stand for – performance, reliability, and getting the job done under the toughest conditions.”

McDowell, a veteran of NASCAR’s premier division with 18 years behind the wheel, has earned two wins, eight poles, 14 top-five and 50 top-10 finishes, highlighted by victories at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (2021) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2023), including playoff berths both seasons.

“I’m thankful to represent B’laster Holdings again in 2026,” said McDowell. “We’ve built a strong partnership over the years, and their support means the world. Atlanta and Talladega are tracks we feel good about and real opportunities for us to race our way to Victory Lane.”

Founded in 1957, B’laster products are trusted in race shops and garages nationwide, offering a broad lineup that includes penetrants, lubricants, greases, solvents, protectants, refrigerants and specialty chemicals designed to help professionals and DIYers get the job done right.

McDowell’s B’laster-branded No. 71 Chevrolet will compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, followed by the GUNK-branded car at Talladega Superspeedway for the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Both races will be broadcast live on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About B’laster Holdings…

B’laster Holdings is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemical products trusted by professionals and DIYers to get the job done. The company is home to a portfolio of iconic brands known for performance, reliability, and innovation across the automotive, industrial, and home improvement markets. B’laster Holdings takes pride in its customer-first mindset, operational flexibility, and people-focused culture, delivering solutions that work when it matters most. Its family of brands includes B’laster, GUNK, Liquid Wrench, AC Avalanche, Casite, and Titeseal.

About B’laster…

Founded in 1957 with PB B’laster Penetrant, B’laster offers a full line of high-performance penetrants, lubricants, solvents, greases, refrigerants and protectants. B’laster products are trusted in garages and race shops nationwide to break loose, clean up, and protect.

About Spire Motorsports…

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.