Ford Racing NASCAR – Atlanta 1 Advance

ATLANTA

Saturday, February 21 – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, February 21 – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, February 22 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

After opening the 2026 season at Daytona International Speedway, Ford Racing teams in all three of NASCAR’s top series will head to EchoPark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) for the first of two visits this year. Chandler Smith will be looking to start the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season with back-to-back wins after his Daytona victory while Nick Sanchez goes for consecutive track wins in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The weekend culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday afternoon.

QUALIFYING DOMINANCE

When it comes to qualifying in recent years, no manufacturer has been more dominant than Ford, which has captured the NASCAR Cup Series pole six straight times. The Blue Oval hasn’t only won the pole, but it has swept the front row in each of those qualifying sessions. Team Penske has led the way during this two-year stretch as all three drivers – Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric – have qualified in the top 10 for each race. The organization has also had at least one driver start on the front row in each of the last six races. Here’s a list of Ford’s qualifying success since 2023.

FORD LOOKING TO EXTEND ATLANTA POLE STREAK TO SEVEN

Joey Logano ran Ford Racing’s streak of Cup poles at EchoPark Speedway to six after putting his No. 22 Autotrader Ford Mustang Dark Horse on the pole in June.

The list of pole winners during that span includes: Joey Logano and Michael McDowell (twice each), Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney (once each).

Ford has swept the front row in six straight AMS qualifying sessions – Logano/Berry (2025-2), Blaney/Cindric (2025-1), McDowell/Blaney (2024-2), McDowell/Logano (2024-1), Almirola/Blaney (2023-2), Logano/Cindric (2023-1).

Team Penske has had at least one driver start on the front row in each of the last six races (Logano, 2025-2; Blaney and Cindric, 2025-1; Blaney, 2024-2; Logano, 2024-1; Blaney, 2023-2; Logano and Cindric, 2023-1)

Ford swept the top 8 spots in the 2023 spring race.

Ford swept the top 6 spots in the 2023 summer race.

Ford swept the top 5 spots in the 2024 summer race.

Ford swept the top 5 spots and 9 of the top 10 in the 2025 spring race.

Ford swept the top 8 spots in the 2025 summer race.

KESELOWSKI GETS FIRST CUP WIN FOR MUSTANG

In 2019, Brad Keselowski gave Mustang its first NASCAR Cup Series victory as he held off Martin Truex Jr. at the finish line to win the Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Keselowski, who was battling an illness all weekend and had Austin Cindric standing by in case he needed relief, led the final 33 laps to post his 28th career victory. In all, Ford Racing led 177 of the 325 laps and won for the third straight year at the 1.5-mile track.

SANCHEZ RETURNING TO SITE OF FIRST WIN

Nick Sanchez will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at EchoPark Speedway after he took the checkered flag there in June. The win was his first in the series and came after he qualified on the pole. Sanchez, who is in his first year with AM Racing, led three times for 18 laps and passed Jesse Love with six circuits remaining to claim the victory.

SMITH TURNS HEARTBREAK INTO TRIUMPH

Ford F-150 driver Chandler Smith seemingly did everything right in his attempt to make last week’s Daytona 500, but circumstances on the final lap of his Duel qualifying race kept him from making the field. One night later, that disappointment turned into joy as he scored a dramatic season-opening victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Smith entered turn three of the final lap in fifth place, but thanks to a push from fellow Ford driver Ty Majeski, Smith rode the inside lane to victory as the four trucks in front of him battled each other. The win marked the third time in the last five years that Ford Racing and Front Row Motorsports have captured the first race of the year at Daytona International Speedway. A win this weekend in Atlanta would make Smith the first driver since Ben Rhodes in 2021 to capture back-to-back races to start the season.

FORD’S ATLANTA CUP SERIES WINNERS

1961 – Fred Lorenzen

1962 – Fred Lorenzen

1963 – Fred Lorenzen

1964 – Fred Lorenzen and Ned Jarrett

1965 – Marvin Panch (Sweep)

1967 – Cale Yarborough and Dick Hutcherson

1968 – LeeRoy Yarbrough

1969 – LeeRoy Yarbrough

1975 – Buddy Baker

1978 – Bobby Allison

1981 – Neil Bonnett

1985 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1987 – Ricky Rudd and Bill Elliott

1990 – Morgan Shepherd

1991 – Mark Martin

1992 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1993 – Morgan Shepherd

1994 – Ernie Irvan and Mark Martin

1997 – Dale Jarrett

2002 – Kurt Busch

2005 – Carl Edwards (Sweep)

2008 – Carl Edwards

2017 – Brad Keselowski

2018 – Kevin Harvick

2019 – Brad Keselowski

2020 – Kevin Harvick

2021 – Ryan Blaney (1)

2023 – Joey Logano (1)

2024 – Joey Logano (2)

FORD’S ATLANTA NOAPS WINNERS

1992 – Jeff Gordon

1997 – Mark Martin

1998 – Mark Martin

2000 – Mark Martin

2004 – Matt Kenseth

2005 – Carl Edwards

2008 – Matt Kenseth

2011 – Carl Edwards

2012 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2018 – Kevin Harvick

FORD’S ATLANTA TRUCK SERIES WINNERS

2020 – Grant Enfinger

As the spirit of America, the Ford Mustang is the world’s best selling sports car and one of the planet’s most popular race cars. With Mustang-based race cars competing in international sports car competition (GT3 and GT4), NASCAR, NHRA, Formula Drift, in Supercars, at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and in its own bespoke regional one-make series – Mustang Cup and Mustang Challenge – the platform has an unprecedented global reach. This weekend, 24 Mustang race cars are scheduled to race across all disciplines. Learn more about Mustang at www.FordRacing.com .