1-800-PACK-RAT Partners with Richard Childress Racing; Becomes Official Moving and Storage Partner of RCR

Leaders in the Portable Storage and Moving Industry Kick Off Primary Race Schedule with Sponsorship of the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet and Driver Austin Hill at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

WELCOME, N.C. (February 18, 2026) – 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, the award-winning portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for a multi-race, multi-series partnership.

As part of the partnership, 1-800-PACK-RAT will be a multi-race primary sponsor in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) with Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet, and a full-season associate sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series. 1-800-PACK-RAT will also sponsor defending NOAPS champion Jesse Love when he races the No. 33 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26.

“At 1-800-PACK-RAT, we’re dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance moving and storage solutions backed by precision, planning and exceptional service,” said James Burati, chief sales officer for 1-800-PACK-RAT. “Partnering with Richard Childress Racing aligns our brand with an iconic organization built on performance, integrity, and teamwork. Their legacy and commitment to doing things the right way reflect how we show up for our customers every day, and we’re proud to be a part of their journey.”

1-800-PACK-RAT makes moving and storage simple by providing customers with all-steel portable storage containers for local and long-distance moves, as well as convenient on- or off-site storage. The company has called North Carolina home since 2003, when its first locations opened in the state, and has grown significantly over the past two decades.

Now with more than 85 locations across the USA, and a growing network of containers and trucks, 1-800-PACK-RAT offers flexible solutions that can get customers anywhere they need to go. Their secure, all-steel containers make moving and storing belongings simple, convenient, and reliable for both residential and commercial customers. As a trusted partner to households, businesses, and major brands, 1-800-PACK-RAT continues to lead the industry with innovative service, customer-focused technology, and a commitment to providing the highest-quality moving and storage solutions.

“We’re proud to officially welcome 1-800-PACK-RAT to Richard Childress Racing and introduce their moving and storage solutions to our fans through on-track branding, content creation and unique marketing activations,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Together, we share a culture built on trust and providing the highest quality of service in our respective industries.”

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets, and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for their customers! The company also has several divisions, each with its own focus and expertise. For more information, visit www.1800packrat.com.

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending Series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).