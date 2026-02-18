SLCC Joins as Primary Partner of Garrett Smithley, SS-Greenlight Racing

Mooresville, North Carolina, Southeastern Line Constructors Chapter Named Primary Sponsor of Garrett Smithley and SS-Green Light Racing for Three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Events.

The Southeastern Line Constructors Chapter(SLCC NECA) has announced a primary sponsorship partnership with Garrett Smithley and SS-Green Light Racing in collaboration with BRK Racing for three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events during the 2026 season.

SLCC NECA will serve as the primary sponsor for the following races:

Atlanta Motor Speedway – Saturday, February 21 at 5:00 PM ET

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Talladega Superspeedway – Saturday, April 25 at 4:00 PM ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Talladega

Atlanta Motor Speedway – Saturday, July 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Focused Health 250

This partnership brings together two industries built on precision, teamwork, and performance. Just as NASCAR teams rely on preparation and execution at the highest level, SLCC contractors operate in demanding environments where safety, coordination, and resilience are critical.

The Southeastern Line Constructors Chapter represents powerline contractors throughout the Southeast who build, maintain, and restore the electrical infrastructure that powers communities across America. Through advocacy, leadership, and workforce development initiatives, SLCC NECA provides a unified voice for the outside electrical construction industry while supporting the next generation of skilled trades professionals.

From race tracks to transmission lines, both industries depend on disciplined crews working together under pressure. When severe weather impacts communities, SLCC contractors respond quickly and safely to restore power. That same commitment to performance and reliability is reflected on the NASCAR stage.

Garrett Smithley driver of the #0 Chevrolet said of the partnership: “I’m very excited to represent SLCC this year. It’s going to be a fun partnership at some great racetracks. Working with a blue-collar organization is perfectly aligned with our team and the sport!”

Through this partnership, SLCC NECA will leverage the national visibility of NASCAR to highlight career opportunities in the outside electrical industry, promote apprenticeship pathways, and showcase the essential work performed by line contractors across the Southeast.

Fans and industry partners can learn more about the Southeastern Line Constructors Chapter and available career opportunities by visiting www.slccneca.org (http://www.slccneca.org/).