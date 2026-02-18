Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
DIGNITARIES FOR AUTOTRADER 400 AT ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCED

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 18, 2026) – As NASCAR visits Atlanta for its second race of the 2026 season, several special guests and dignitaries have roles to play leading up to the start of Sunday’s Autotrader 400.

Here’s the dignitaries and notable guests for the Autotrader 400:

Grand Marshal: On behalf of his father, the late Captain Claude Levinge, and to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, retired naval flight office and aerospace engineer Commander Charles Levinge will say the most famous words in motorsports.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Leading the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag from behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang on Sunday will be Brigadier General Kris Marshall, United States Army National Guard.

Honorary Starter: Cox Automotive Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Ken Kraft will wave the green flag to begin the Autotrader 400 on Sunday.

National Anthem Singer: Atlanta’s Operatic Tenor Timothy Miller will perform the Star Spangled Banner during Autotrader 400 pre-race ceremonies Sunday.

Flyover: Punctuating Miller’s performance of the national anthem with a flyover is a C-130 from the 189th Airlift Wing based at Little Rock Air Force Base.

Pre-race entertainment: Country musician Drake Milligan will get fans revved up for the Autotrader 400 with a pre-race concert Sunday at 1 p.m. New for the Autotrader 400, Milligan’s pre-race concert will be held at the Speedway Experience with Cracker Barrel with free stage-front access for all fans attending the race.

Honorary Race Official: Attending the Autotrader 400 as an honorary race official is Michael Waddell, outdoor enthusiast and creator of the “Bone Collector” hunting show.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 20-22 Autotrader 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About the Autotrader 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, with intense superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 12th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The thrills of the Fr8 Racing 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

More information on the Feb. 20–22, 2026 Autotrader 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.

Official Release
Official Release
