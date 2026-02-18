OnlyBulls announced as entitlement sponsor for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 28, 2026) – Green Savoree Racing Promotions is proud to announce a dynamic new partnership with OnlyBulls, naming the digital wallet and mobile app as the entitlement sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event. The race, officially titled the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg, will bring the high-octane excitement of NASCAR to the iconic streets of the Sunshine City, on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The sponsorship marks OnlyBulls’ first foray into NASCAR entitlement, expanding an already significant presence in motorsports. OnlyBulls currently sponsors four NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: the No. 18 and No. 19 of Dale Coyne Racing, and the No. 60 and No. 66 of Meyer Shank Racing.

The OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg will mark the first ever NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on a street course happening as part of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend, Feb. 27-March 1. The green flag is set for 12:23 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 28th, with live national broadcast coverage on FOX.

OnlyBulls is a free-to-download digital wallet designed to simplify the path to building digital wealth. Through its “Green Flag” marketing campaign, the brand aims to transition fans from spectators to participants in the digital economy.

“The excitement of NASCAR hitting the streets of St. Petersburg aligns so perfectly with the launch of OnlyBulls and our Green Flag marketing initiative,” said Todd Ault, Founder of OnlyBulls. “Our goal is to get people out of the grandstands and into the race — to start building digital wealth. Green means go! And building digital wealth starts by downloading the OnlyBulls app.”

The partnership extends beyond the track with the Green Flag Forum: America’s Next Lap, occurring at the Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, Feb. 28th at 7:30 p.m. ET. This public event will feature a keynote on “The Future of Finance” by 35-year Wall Street veteran and entrepreneur Todd Ault, Republican National Chair and Tampa native Joe Gruters, and other special guests, plus a special appearance by Romain Grosjean, Bitcoin MAX Global Brand Ambassador and driver of the No. 18 Bitcoin MAX Honda. For more information on this free event, visit GreenFlagForum.com or visit OnlyBulls’ Green Flag Garage on site during the event.

“Todd Ault has been a valued partner for the past three seasons across multiple races, and we are thrilled to continue growing this partnership,” said Co-owner, President and COO of Green Savoree Promotions Kevin Savoree. “Bringing a forward-thinking brand like OnlyBulls into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series adds a new level of energy to our race weekend. We look forward to seeing the ‘Green Flag’ wave both on the track and in the hands of fans downloading the OnlyBulls app.”

Fans attending the race weekend can visit the OnlyBulls “Green Flag Garage” activation unit to learn more about the ecosystem, including askROI — the AI platform that powers OnlyBulls and brings dynamic intelligence to investing — and Bitcoin Max (BMAX), the Swiss-based Bitcoin trust. Attendees who download the app and open a free account during the weekend will be eligible for exclusive promotional offers, including limited-edition racing gear and opportunities to win rides in the INDYCAR Experience 2-seater.

For more information on the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 and to purchase tickets, visit the official race website at gpstpete.com.

About OnlyBulls:

OnlyBulls is a leading digital wallet and mobile app designed to provide a beginner-friendly gateway to digital wealth. By integrating tools like askROI, the AI platform providing dynamic intelligence, and Bitcoin Max for long-term holding, OnlyBulls simplifies the complex world of finance.

About Green Savoree Racing Promotions:

Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is an Indianapolis-based motorsports event ownership and management company whose subsidiaries own, operate and promote race properties in Lexington, Ohio, home of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School, Portland, Ore., St. Petersburg, Fla. and Greater Toronto Area in Markham, Ontario. These events provide a festival experience and showcase some of the most exciting racing series in the world including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, IMSA, MotoAmerica, INDY NXT by Firestone, the USF Pro Championships Presented by Continental Tire open-wheel development series and more. In working together since 1993, co-owners Kim Green and Kevin Savoree have won four INDYCAR championships, three Indianapolis 500 races and the 12 Hours of Sebring as team principals, and established the first INDYCAR street race in 2004. More information about the company, its subsidiaries, and these events is available on the property websites at gpstpete.com, hondaindy.com, midohio.com and RacePortland.com.