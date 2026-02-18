TopLiner Set to Make NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Appearance at EchoPark Speedway

Atlanta, GEORGIA – February 18, 2026 – The roar of engines will echo louder than ever on Saturday, February 21, as Adam Andretti takes on the Fr8 Racing 208 at EchoPark Speedway in Georgia during the highly anticipated NASCAR weekend. Andretti will pilot the No. 5 TopLiner™ TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra as the stars of NASCAR descend on one of the sport’s most electrifying venues for a thrilling afternoon of high-speed competition.

“We are looking forward to this NASCAR race in our backyard this weekend,” stated Claudio Burtin, TopLiner™ CEO. “The truck series is on brand and the ideal demographic for TopLiner™ products, and we aim to showcase TopLiner™ this weekend with a strong performance.”

Momentum is strong for TopLiner™ heading into the race weekend. Last week, the pioneering truck bed Liner partnered with Taylor Gray, who was up with the pace throughout the inaugural race of the year at Daytona before being wiped out by another driver late on in the race with five laps to go. That standout run highlighted TopLiner™ growing a presence and commitment within the NASCAR community and set the tone for a competitive showing with Andretti this weekend.

Behind the wheel of the No. 5 TopLiner™ TRICON Garage Toyota, Andretti and his team have been preparing extensively for the unique challenges that EchoPark Speedway presents. The Toyota platform provides a strong foundation of speed and reliability, while TopLiner™ and TRICON Garage bring innovative engineering and unwavering support to the program.

Qualifying for the race is on Friday, February 20 with the Fr8 208 feature race on Saturday, February 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET with televised broadcast viewing available on FS1.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (currently known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship entitlements, formerly known as the Atlanta Motor Speedway from 1960 to 1990) is a 1.540 mi (2.478 km) quad-oval intermediate speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Known for intense action, wheel-to-wheel racing and dramatic finishes, EchoPark Speedway has hosted a variety of sanctioning bodies since its inaugural season of racing in 1960, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

