2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Echo Park Speedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: ECHO PARK SPEEDWAY

Event: Fr8 Racing 208 (135 laps / 208 miles)

Round: 2 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Echo Park Speedway

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Date & Time: Saturday, February 21 | 1:30 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Atlanta Stats:

NCTS Starts: 27; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 6; Best Finish: 4th (Bayley Currey, 2025).

Off to a Good Start: Niece Motorsports drivers showed flashes of speed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) season opener in Daytona and look to parlay that success in the second super speedway style race at Echo Park Speedway in Atlanta.

No. 42 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Reif Returns: Henderson, Nevada’s Tyler Reif will make his first NCTS start of the season this weekend. Reif made his series debut at Phoenix Raceway last October, and picked up a top-10 finish in the season finale. He will serve as the anchor driver for the No. 42 team in 2026, piloting the entry for the majority of the season.

Reif’s Atlanta Stats:

Tyler Reif will make his first-career NCTS start at Echo Park Speedway on Saturday.

Polinski’s Atlanta Stats:

Landon Polinski will make his first NCTS start as a crew chief at Echo Park Speedway on Saturday.

On the Truck: Reif’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Recapping Daytona: Travis Pastrana and the No. 42 BRUNT Workwear team had a solid night in Daytona. In his first NASCAR race in three years, Pastrana kept his truck clean and ran in the lead pack throughout the race. Despite some close calls, Pastrana was able to capitalize on late-race shakeups to come across the line in 15th-place.

Owner Points Outlook: Following their 15th-place finish in Daytona, the No. 42 team sits 17th in the owner points standings. Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet is one point ahead of them in 16th, and ThorSport Racing’s No. 13 truck is one point behind in 18th.

Quoting Reif: You ran a great race in your debut, but haven’t driven a truck before on a fast track like Atlanta. What are you hoping to learn this weekend?

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Atlanta and am hoping to carry over some of the stuff I’ve learned over the years from the ARCA Menards Series. I learned a lot about the dirty air aspect of Truck Series racing when I ran Phoenix, so I just have to be cautious and aware of where everyone is in front of me. I think our main goal for the whole day is just to execute and make sure we run every lap so we can be there at the end of the race with our Precision Vehicle Logistics Silverado.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Pérez de Lara’s Atlanta Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 27th (2025).

Rogers’ Atlanta Stats:

NCS Starts: 7; Best Finish: 19th (2010).

NOAPS Starts: 8; Poles: 1 (2003); Wins: 1 (Greg Biffle, 2003); Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 2.

NCTS Starts: 10; Wins: 1 (Ron Hornaday, 2005); Top-Fives: 3; Top-10s: 3.

On the Truck: Pérez de Lara’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Acceptance Insurance, who serves as the team’s anchor partner this season.

Recapping Daytona: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the No. 44 Acceptance Insurance team made some headway in the season opening race at Daytona. Pérez de Lara started deep in the field but methodically worked his way to the front in the draft. With a handful of laps remaining, the No. 44 truck was inside the top-10, but fell back a bit on the white flag lap to finish the race in 13th.

Driver Points Outlook: Pérez de Lara survived Daytona and managed to start his full-time season with a healthy amount of points. Heading into the second race of the year, the driver sits 11th in the standings, two points behind the current Chase cutoff driver, Ben Rhodes, in 10th.

Quoting Pérez de Lara: What were you able to learn about super speedway racing last week that you could carry into this week?

“I think after racing in the pack all day last week in Daytona, I gained a lot of confidence heading into Atlanta. I feel good with the pushes I got, and think it’s prepared me for what we have going on this weekend. Atlanta is a very different style of super speedway, but we’re going to try and put ourselves in the right position. I think we have a good shot at it because my Acceptance Insurance Chevy was strong in Daytona. We showed speed there, but just have to put everything together.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Stenhouse Jr.’s Atlanta Stats:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make his first-career NCTS start at Echo Park Speedway on Saturday.

NCS Starts: 18; Poles: 1 (2013); Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 5; Best Finish: 5th (2025).

NOAPS Starts: 3; Wins: 1 (2012); Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 3.

Gould’s Atlanta Stats:

NOAPS Starts: 6; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 7th (2014).

NCTS Starts: 7; Top-10s: 4; Best Finish: 6th (2019, 2024, & 2025).

On the Truck: Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

Recapping Daytona: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 45 J.F. Electric team started the season off on a great foot with a top-10 finish. In his Truck Series debut, Stenhouse Jr. ran a methodical race and avoided trouble to stay in the hunt. As the event neared the checkered flag, Stenhouse Jr. pushed his way to the front. The past Daytona 500 champion finished the night in sixth-place.

Owner Points Outlook: Coming off Stenhouse Jr.’s top-10 finish at Daytona, the No. 45 team sits eighth in owner points standings, currently tied with TRICON Garage’s No. 5 truck. The team has a three-point buffer over McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s No. 18 Chevrolet in 10th-place.

Quoting Stenhouse Jr.: Since the track has aged since its repave, do you think we will have a pack race or similar to a normal intermediate track race?

“I don’t know, our Cup races are starting to string out a bit. I think the asphalt is getting aged a little bit, and there are a lot of aspects of it still being a super speedway, but it’s more trending towards an old, worn out surface like Daytona. I was just watching an old O’Reilly Daytona race from 2010 a few days ago and I think it will be similar to what we’ve got in Atlanta just because it’s got another year of sitting there and another cold winter on it.

Talking to Phil (Gould), we’ve got a totally different style truck that we take to Atlanta versus Daytona, so that tells me that handling is a big portion of that. You’ll still need to draft, but you have to have a truck that handles well to be able to do that. I’d rather take a truck that’s a little bit slower that handled well so you could hold the throttle down. I’m looking forward to it.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

