ROSCH Company Continues Partnership with Ryan Ellis at Young’s Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: With the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season underway, ROSCH Company — a leading contractor specializing in the design, engineering and installation of large-scale, complex retaining wall systems — will continue its partnership with veteran driver Ryan Ellis, joining him and Young’s Motorsports for the upcoming event at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on February 28.

Founded in 1991, ROSCH Company also specializes in modular block systems and unit paver hardscapes for both residential and commercial projects. The company will serve as the primary partner aboard Ellis’ No. 02 Chevrolet at COTA and again during the summer race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in August.

In addition to its two primary partnerships in 2026, ROSCH Company will serve as a major associate marketing partner at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June.

“I’m incredibly proud to continue our partnership with ROSCH Company,” said Ellis.

“They’re a company built on precision and strength — and that mirrors what we aim to bring to the racetrack every weekend.

“COTA is a place where strategy and discipline matter and having a partner that believes in what we’re building at Young’s Motorsports means a lot.

“We’re focused on delivering a strong result for them in Austin and carrying that momentum into Pocono and Daytona later this year.”

ROSCH is increasing its visibility in the newly renamed NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series after pairing with the Ashburn, Va., native last fall at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway.

In that event, Ellis advanced from 32nd on the grid to earn a respectable 18th-place finish.

Ellis, 36, will make his fifth series start at the historic Circuit of the Americas road course. In his previous four appearances at the Austin, Texas circuit, he has completed all but five laps and holds a 23.3 average finish, highlighted by a career-best 16th-place result last season.

“With over 30 years of experience, ROSCH is one of the largest retaining wall companies in the United States, having installed more than 25 million square feet of retaining walls and pavers across 20+ states,” said the ROSCH Company.

“Taking a project from concept to completion, ROSCH is known for their ability to design and build some of the largest and most complex retaining wall structures in the country. ROSCH is proud to expand its support of Ryan for 2026.”

ROSCH is the third primary marketing partner announced for Ellis in his new endeavor at Young’s Motorsports this season.

On the heels of a top-10 finish in their series debut together last weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the organization is eager to build on its strong start as the schedule shifts to the first road course event of the 33-race season.

“We’re really proud to have ROSCH Company expand its commitment with Ryan and our No. 02 program,” said Tyler Young, team principal of Young’s Motorsports. “They’re a company built on precision and long-term vision, and

that aligns perfectly with what we’re building here.

“Ryan showed at Daytona what this group is capable of, and heading to a technical place like Circuit of the Americas later this month gives us another opportunity to showcase the strength of this partnership.”

The Focused Health 250 will go green shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 28, with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About ROSCH:

With over 30 years of experience, ROSCH is one of the largest retaining wall companies in the United States and has installed millions of square feet of walls and pavers.

We have vast experience with nearly all types of retaining wall and paver systems.

Our team of in-house engineers, executives, estimators, project managers, office and field staff, along with our significant resources nationwide, unmatched buying power, and state-of-the-art equipment, truly

separate us from our competition.