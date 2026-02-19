FENDT EXTENDS MULTI YEAR PARTNERSHIP AS OFFICIAL TRACTOR OF NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION

Leading ag machinery manufacturer also renews sponsorship of Top Alcohol Dragster driver Anthony Troyer

DULUTH, Ga. (February 19, 2026) – Fendt®, a leading provider of advanced agricultural machinery and smart farming solutions, today announced a renewed, two-year partnership with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). The company will continue serving as the official NHRA tractor, expanding its visibility across fan engagement and track operations.

“Fendt’s ongoing NHRA commitment reflects the continued growth and strength of this partnership and our shared values of performance, precision and reliability,” said Tim Millwood, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer for AGCO. “The NHRA community includes thousands of farmers, ranchers and rural business owners who depend on our equipment every day. The partnership allows us to better engage with them about how Fendt’s machines and technology can make them more profitable and productive and gives more visibility to the brand’s growing presence in North America.”

The agreement includes the use of the Fendt 314 Vario®, a versatile tractor renowned for its compact design and robust performance, at all NHRA national events. It will support track preparation through the NHRA Safety Safari, a critical component of event performance and racer safety. Fendt will also appear with six major midway displays during the 2026 season, offering fans immersive equipment showcases, interactive experiences and opportunities to connect with local dealers and the Fendt brand.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Fendt as they continue as the Official Tractor of NHRA,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “Fendt has been an outstanding partner with NHRA, delivering world-class innovation and performance to the NHRA and our Safety Safari and Competition Department teams. Their reliability plays a huge role in preparing and maintaining a safe and consistent racing surface for our race teams, and we look forward to this partnership continuing to grow.”

In addition, Fendt is excited to continue sponsoring Anthony Troyer, a Florida farmer and loyal Fendt owner, and his Fendt Top Alcohol Dragster. The dragster is built and managed by McPhillips Racing, a team with 28 NHRA national wins, 51 regional wins and 11 regional championships. This partnership will include track appearances, updated car livery and customer engagement opportunities integrated with the Fendt midway footprint.

“I am very grateful to have the full support of the Fendt team and the opportunity to continue driving for McPhillips Racing,” said Troyer. “They have truly supported my racing journey every step of the way, and I am looking forward to having another very successful year on the NHRA circuit.”

Fendt and Vario are registered trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO’s high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

About Fendt

Fendt is the leading high-tech brand at AGCO for farmers, with the highest demands regarding quality of machines and services. The customers benefit from innovative technology that increases their performance, efficiency and profitability. Fendt tractors and combines operate globally on professional farms as well as in non-agricultural fields. Resource-saving, smart Fendt technologies support farmers and contractors in successfully working sustainably and economically worldwide. For more information visit, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.