NHRA RETURNS TO FIREBIRD MOTORSPORTS PARK FOR DUEL IN THE DESERT DURING 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

PHOENIX (Feb. 20, 2026) – The stars of the NHRA are headed back to fan-favorite Firebird Motorsports Park for the 41st annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs on March 20-22, marking the second race of the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season during its season-long 75th anniversary celebration.

The “Duel in the Desert,” which has drawn massive crowds for four decades, features a full weekend of action-packed racing at one of the premier facilities on the NHRA circuit. Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars will thrill fans with 340-mph runs, as every racer hopes to earn a NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally trophy on raceday.

This year’s annual visit to Phoenix will be one of the biggest yet during NHRA’s milestone year. As part of NHRA’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration, fans can expect multiple highlights at Firebird Motorsports Park, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and four-time world champion Don Prudhomme, as well as Charlie Allen and Jon Lundberg.

Prudhomme’s iconic career and legacy in NHRA Drag Racing will be celebrated throughout the weekend as the race’s historic moment, a theme that will take place at all races in 2026. Prudhomme will be featured on the unique commemorative ticket for the race. Fans can scan the onsite signs at the track to purchase the commemorative ticket, which will be available for purchase online all season and will be distinctive to each event.

On Friday, a free, limited-edition rally towel will be given to the first 3,000 fans in attendance to take in two rounds of pro qualifying.

﻿A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley.

The FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs also marks the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge of the season. The popular event brings competitive racing to Saturday qualifying, as winners will be awarded a bonus purse and points during the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs. That all leads into Sunday eliminations, as all the stars look to pick up an early-season win.

Last season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Paul Lee (Funny Car), and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) each earned wins. This year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22.

Former Top Fuel champion Langdon won his second consecutive race in Phoenix when he defeated Kalitta Motorsports teammate Doug Kalitta in the final round. Langdon went on to win three races, while Kalitta who claimed the world title. The rest of the Top Fuel class will be ready to take on the teammates in Phoenix, including multi-time Phoenix winners Tony Schumacher and Antron Brown, as well as Justin Ashley, Clay Millican, Leah Pruett and 2025 NHRA regular-season champ Tony Stewart.

Paul Lee earned his first career Funny Car win last season in Phoenix when he defeated 2024 event winner Austin Prock. But Prock was a dominant force, collecting his second consecutive world championship. After Prock’s dramatic offseason departure from John Force Racing in the off-season, the Funny Car field will be ready to put the champ to the test, including multi-time champions Matt Hagan and Ron Capps, Jack Beckman, Daniel Wilkerson, Jordan Vandergriff and Chad Green.

The 2025 Pro Stock season was dominated by KB Titan Racing teammates Greg Anderson and Dallas Glenn. Anderson defeated Glenn in the final round in Phoenix, earning his fourth win at the track. However, it was Glenn who won the world title after winning eight events. Anderson and Glenn will face off with their rivals at Elite Motorsports, led by six-time champ Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Aaron Stanfield.

The FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan-favorite SealMaster Track Walk.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, and food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 20, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 22. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the final FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.