Ben Maier Joins Niece Motorsports for the Streets of St. Petersburg

Salisbury, NC (February 20, 2026) – Reigning zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series champion Ben Maier joins Niece Motorsports to drive for the team in next weekend’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at the St. Petersburg Street Circuit.

Maier, who hails from Annapolis, MD, has spent his career competing in several forms of motorsports. From his upbringing in go karts and micro sprint cars, then later moving into the Stadium Super Truck Series, to running door-to-door on short tracks and honing his craft on road courses, Maier has been touted as a noteworthy prospect due to his versatility.

The 17-year-old made his NCTS debut last June at Lime Rock Park, where he earned his best-career finish of 18th-place, and later made his second start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Supporting Maier’s efforts at St. Petersburg will be DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, and BOE Marine, who will each serve as co-primary sponsors on the No. 4 Silverado.

“I’m super excited to join Niece Motorsports for my third Truck Series start at St. Pete,” said Maier. “I think it’s going to be a fun race, and we should have a pretty fast truck there. We’ve been preparing a lot on the simulator, and I feel ready to go. Huge thanks to everyone at the team, Chevrolet, DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, and BOE Marine for making it happen.”

As a former Trans-Am race winner at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway, Maier is well-equipped to contend in next Saturday’s event. Though he has never raced at St. Pete before, Maier has plenty of experience competing on the streets of Long Beach, Nashville, and Detroit.

With past experience racing alongside other Niece Motorsports drivers, Travis Pastrana and Cleetus McFarland, Maier is eager to continue strengthening his rapport with the team and build off the momentum from Daytona.

Maier is the second CARS Tour champion to be added to Niece Motorsports driver lineup, further emphasizing the developmental capabilities of the series. He joins reigning Late Model Stock Series champion, Landen Lewis, who will also make his first start of the year at St. Pete as Maier’s teammate.

“We are all looking forward to seeing what Ben can do in his first Truck Series race for our team at St. Pete,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports CEO. “I think it says a lot about our company to have both of last year’s CARS Tour champions driving for us, given the caliber of drivers who compete there on a regular basis. Ben has been eager to learn since he showed up at our shop, and I think he will do a great job for us.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the St. Petersburg Street Circuit for the third race of the season on Saturday, February 28. Live coverage of the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 will air on FOX, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM Radio.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About BOE Marine: BOE Marine is a Maryland-based leading online retailer of marine electronics and boating accessories, offering top brands, competitive pricing, and expert customer support. Specializing in GPS and chartplotters, sonar, radar, trolling motors, lighting, and marine safety equipment, BOE Marine serves recreational and professional boaters nationwide. Known for its knowledgeable team and customer-first approach, BOE Marine continues to be a trusted source for marine electronics. Learn more at www.BOEmarine.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).