Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
EchoPark Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance
FR8 Racing 208

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026
Event: Race 2 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 135

Time/TV/Radio: 1:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs heads to EchoPark Speedway following a strong showing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener at the Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 15th in Stage One and an impressive second in Stage Two to earn valuable stage points. Despite being collected in a late-race incident that resulted in a 31st-place finish, Riggs proved he could contend among the leaders. He has made three previous starts at EchoPark, earning a career-best finish of 20th in 2025 after starting 16th. Riggs will look to build on that momentum this weekend as he pilots the No. 34 Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford F-150 on Saturday, February 21.

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) will kick off their 2026 season with Layne Riggs this Saturday at EchoPark Speedway. The partnership marks Bare Knuckle Boxing’s continued support of Riggs as he builds momentum early in the Truck Series season, aligning one of combat sports’ fastest-growing brands with one of the sport’s rising young drivers. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

“I’m excited to get to Atlanta this weekend,” said Riggs. “We showed strong speed at Daytona and gained valuable stage points, which gives our team a lot of confidence. Atlanta is a great drafting track, and I’m ready to put our No. 34 Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford F-150 up front and compete for a strong finish.”
Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith’s Notes

Chandler Smith heads to EchoPark Speedway with momentum following his victory in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener at the Daytona International Speedway. Smith has found success at the drafting-style track, highlighted by a fourth-place finish from the pole in 2022 and a fifth-place finish in his most recent start in 2025. He will look to continue that momentum this weekend behind the wheel of the No. 38 QuickTie Ford F-150.

QuickTie™ will kick off their 2026 season with Chandler Smith this Saturday at EchoPark Speedway. The patented structural tie-down system continues its partnership with Front Row Motorsports, supporting Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 as he builds on early-season momentum.

“I’m excited to get to Atlanta this weekend, especially coming off a win at Daytona,” said Smith. “That victory gave our team a lot of confidence and showed what this No. 38 QuickTie Ford F-150 is capable of. Atlanta is another great drafting track, and I’m looking forward to keeping the momentum going and putting ourselves in position to contend again.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Jackman: Shane Perry

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

Originating in South Florida as BYB Extreme with Mike Vazquez and backyard legend Dada 5000, whose backyard fights gained worldwide popularity online, BKB was founded to harness the excitement of bare knuckle fighting into a more structured product for a wider, more mainstream audience. Since 2015, BBB has worked diligently to grow the reach of bare knuckle on both a domestic and international level, and is continuing to work with athletic commissions throughout the United States and globally to expand the fanbase growing sport of bare knuckle fighting. In the past two years, BKB has purchased the UK-based BKB, the world’s oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company, and in doing so merged the organizations to create the largest global bare knuckle boxing organization in the world in terms of roster, library and distribution; ushered in ethical and legalized gambling to the sport; acquired the rights to the historic and prestigious Police Gazette Diamond Belt which now serves as the Bare Knuckle Boxing World Championship; and brought bare knuckle boxing to lineal television on both sides of the Atlantic, including the recent deal with VICE TV and Telemundo Desportes in the US, and in the UK with TalkSport. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Official Release
Official Release
2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Echo Park Speedway

