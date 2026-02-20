Bull riding and live music added to Phoenix Raceway’s March 5-8 race weekend

Inaugural Stillery Fest will also include food, a Ferris wheel and retail vendors

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Feb. 20, 2026) – Phoenix Raceway announced today that it is turning up the adrenaline its March 5–8 race weekend with the addition of The Stillery Fest. Featuring the raw excitement of bull riding, live music, and Western-inspired nightlife, The Stillery Fest will deliver a bold, complement to an action-packed weekend of racing that features NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA Menards Series action.

The Stillery Fest footprint will be located inside Phoenix Raceway’s Grizzly Campground and remain active throughout the weekend. On Thursday and Friday, the event area will be open until midnight, with bull riding from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., followed immediately by live music from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Western Fusion will perform Thursday night, while Friday raises the stakes with an opening performance by Layla Tucker and a headlining set from Lacey RaShea.

On Saturday, The Stillery Fest continues its all-day atmosphere with the Event Area open from 8:00 a.m. to midnight, culminating in a late-night live music performance from 10:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. by Kristen Merlin. The festival wraps up on Sunday, with the Event Area open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., giving fans one last chance to soak in the atmosphere before race weekend concludes.

When scheduled programming is not taking place, fans can gather around the LED stage screen, which will be rolling classic NASCAR races, keeping the racing spirit alive throughout the day and night.

“The Stillery Fest is all about amplifying the intensity of race weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “By combining professional bull riding, big live music performances, and nonstop nightlife inside the Grizzly Campground, we’re giving fans a reason to stay late, turn it up and experience Phoenix Raceway in an entirely new way.”

Beyond the arena dirt and stage lights, The Stillery Fest will feature a full lineup of fan activations, including food vendors, retail vendors, a full-service bar, and a Ferris wheel, transforming the Grizzly Campground into a festival hub that runs long after the checkered flag waves.

Admission to The Stillery Fest footprint is free, but a separate ticket for the bull riding is required. General Admission tickets are $20 and VIP Admission is $40. Bull riding tickets can be purchased online at The Stillery Fest website, in person at any Stillery location, Duke’s Roadhouse, or on site during the event.

Racing returns to Phoenix Raceway March 5-8 featuring four power-packed races. Action begins Thursday, March 5, with the ARCA Menards Series race, followed by Friday, March 6, featuring NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NTT INDYCAR Series practice and qualifying.

The excitement continues Saturday, March 7, with the NTT INDYCAR Series’ Good Ranchers 250, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ GOVX 200. That all sets the stage for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Straight Talk Wireless 500 on Sunday, March 8.

Tickets for the Spring weekend are going fast, and fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats by visiting www.phoenixraceway.com.

