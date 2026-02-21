Autotrader 400 qualifying canceled; Tyler Reddick to start on pole

Hampton, Ga. (Feb. 21, 2026) – Qualifying for the AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway was canceled because of inclement weather, setting the field for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race by the performance metric.

Last week’s Daytona 500 champion Tyler Reddick will start on the pole in the No. 45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing. Three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano will join him on the front row, rolling off second in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.

A perennial threat on drafting tracks, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will line up third in the No. 47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports. Defending EchoPark Speedway winner and hometown favorite Chase Elliott starts alongside him on the outside of Row 2 in the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

The full starting lineup for Sundays AutoTrader 400:

Tyler Reddick Joey Logano Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski Zane Smith Chris Buescher Riley Herbst Bubba Wallace Josh Berry Noah Gragson Daniel Suárez William Byron Kyle Busch Carson Hocevar Kyle Larson Ty Dillon Cody Ware AJ Allmendinger Michael McDowell Ross Chastain Ryan Blaney Erik Jones John Hunter Nemechek Ty Gibbs Ryan Preece Cole Custer Shane Van Gisbergen Denny Hamlin Austin Cindric Connor Zilisch Christopher Bell Austin Dillon Chase Briscoe Todd Gilliland Alex Bowman BJ McLeod JJ Yeley

About the Autotrader 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, with intense superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 12th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The thrills of the Fr8 Racing 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

