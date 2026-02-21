Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Photo: Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick will start 1st in Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway
Autotrader 400 qualifying canceled; Tyler Reddick to start on pole

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Hampton, Ga. (Feb. 21, 2026) – Qualifying for the AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway was canceled because of inclement weather, setting the field for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race by the performance metric.

Last week’s Daytona 500 champion Tyler Reddick will start on the pole in the No. 45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing. Three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano will join him on the front row, rolling off second in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.

A perennial threat on drafting tracks, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will line up third in the No. 47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports. Defending EchoPark Speedway winner and hometown favorite Chase Elliott starts alongside him on the outside of Row 2 in the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

Tickets for Sunday’s AutoTrader 400 are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

The full starting lineup for Sundays AutoTrader 400:

  1. Tyler Reddick
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Zane Smith
  7. Chris Buescher
  8. Riley Herbst
  9. Bubba Wallace
  10. Josh Berry
  11. Noah Gragson
  12. Daniel Suárez
  13. William Byron
  14. Kyle Busch
  15. Carson Hocevar
  16. Kyle Larson
  17. Ty Dillon
  18. Cody Ware
  19. AJ Allmendinger
  20. Michael McDowell
  21. Ross Chastain
  22. Ryan Blaney
  23. Erik Jones
  24. John Hunter Nemechek
  25. Ty Gibbs
  26. Ryan Preece
  27. Cole Custer
  28. Shane Van Gisbergen
  29. Denny Hamlin
  30. Austin Cindric
  31. Connor Zilisch
  32. Christopher Bell
  33. Austin Dillon
  34. Chase Briscoe
  35. Todd Gilliland
  36. Alex Bowman
  37. BJ McLeod
  38. JJ Yeley

About the Autotrader 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, with intense superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 12th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The thrills of the Fr8 Racing 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

More information on the Autotrader 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

