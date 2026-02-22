Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

EchoPark Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

FR8 Racing 208

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Event: Race 2 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-mile)

Length of Race: 125 laps over one hour, 28 minutes, nine seconds

FRM Finish:

Chandler Smith (Started 22nd, Finished 6th / Running, completed 125 of 125 laps)

Layne Riggs (Started 19th, Finished 27th / Running, completed 119 of 125 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (1st)

Layne Riggs (23rd)

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 11th / Stage Two: 4th / Race Result: 6th

“It was a solid day all in all,” said Smith. “We got some decent stage points in stage two. We missed out by one position on the first stage, but our F-150 handled really, really well today. It lacked a little bit on speed, but it handled phenomenally. I’m proud of everybody on this 38 team. Our QuickTie Ford F-150 was pretty solid. I was able to be aggressive and make moves and be able to get back up to the front after we had a pit road penalty at the very end. That definitely didn’t help us any, but we were able to bounce back and recover pretty nicely. It was a pretty solid day and a good points day.”

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 13th / Stage Two: 10th / Race Result: 27th

“It’s been a frustrating start to the season, but honestly, it feels like we’ve just had some bad luck,” said Riggs. “We fought the handling all race — going from tight to loose and then back to tight — and then we had contact with Carson Hocevar and kept cutting down right-front tires. That’s tough to swallow, but I know what this team is capable of. We’ll keep pushing and the results will come.”

