NASCAR Truck Series
Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
EchoPark Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report
FR8 Racing 208
Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026
Event: Race 2 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-mile)
Length of Race: 125 laps over one hour, 28 minutes, nine seconds

FRM Finish:

Chandler Smith (Started 22nd, Finished 6th / Running, completed 125 of 125 laps)
Layne Riggs (Started 19th, Finished 27th / Running, completed 119 of 125 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (1st)
Layne Riggs (23rd)

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 11th / Stage Two: 4th / Race Result: 6th

“It was a solid day all in all,” said Smith. “We got some decent stage points in stage two. We missed out by one position on the first stage, but our F-150 handled really, really well today. It lacked a little bit on speed, but it handled phenomenally. I’m proud of everybody on this 38 team. Our QuickTie Ford F-150 was pretty solid. I was able to be aggressive and make moves and be able to get back up to the front after we had a pit road penalty at the very end. That definitely didn’t help us any, but we were able to bounce back and recover pretty nicely. It was a pretty solid day and a good points day.”

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 13th / Stage Two: 10th / Race Result: 27th

“It’s been a frustrating start to the season, but honestly, it feels like we’ve just had some bad luck,” said Riggs. “We fought the handling all race — going from tight to loose and then back to tight — and then we had contact with Carson Hocevar and kept cutting down right-front tires. That’s tough to swallow, but I know what this team is capable of. We’ll keep pushing and the results will come.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Official Release
Spire Motorsports Fr8 Racing 208 Race Report

