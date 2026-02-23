TopLiner Makes Standout Debut Performance at EchoPark Speedway

Atlanta, GEORGIA — February 23, 2026 – TopLiner™ proudly celebrates a remarkable NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut for Adam Andretti at EchoPark Speedway, where the experienced road racer showcased his resilience, race craft, and determination en route to an impressive 12th-place finish on the 1.54-mile paved oval.

Driving the rotating No. 5 entry for TRICON Garage, Andretti wasted no time making his presence known. In qualifying, he powered the TopLiner™ supported truck to an outstanding eighth-place starting position (P8), immediately turning heads in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut. His smooth and confident single-lap run signalled that he was ready to compete at a high level.

While qualifying went according to plan, the race itself presented a far greater challenge. From the drop of the green flag, Andretti battled an extremely loose condition in his truck. Demonstrating a high level of control, he twice saved the TopLiner™ truck from near spins in the opening laps. However, midway through Stage 1, the handling issues finally caught up with him, and the truck snapped around for a solo spin.

In a display of composure beyond that of a series rookie, Andretti gathered the truck up on the apron and avoided significant damage, allowing him to continue without losing a lap. His ability to minimize the impact of the incident kept the TopLiner™ Toyota in contention and underscored his experience under pressure.

Despite the early adversity, Andretti fought back to finish Stage 1 in 26th position on the lead lap. Recognizing the need for adjustments, the TRICON Garage crew went to work. Through strategic changes during Stage 2, they tightened the truck’s handling, giving Andretti the stability he needed to begin his charge forward.

The improvements were evident almost immediately. Andretti steadily worked his way toward the top 20, ultimately closing Stage 2 in 22nd position and trending in the right direction. The combination of precise crew chief adjustments and Andretti’s adaptability behind the wheel began to unlock the speed that had been apparent in qualifying.

As the final stage unfolded, the TopLiner™ emblazoned contender continued to build performance. Through crafty strategy and showcasing pure pace, Andretti maneuvered the No. 5 truck through the field. With confidence growing each lap, he executed clean passes and maintained consistent speed, ultimately crossing the finish line in an impressive 12th-place position.

The result marked a significant achievement for both Andretti and TopLiner™. At a track where expectations were undefined, Andretti exceeded them all — delivering a performance that demonstrated speed, resilience, and race-day growth. His debut not only validated the team’s preparation but also established him as a driver to watch in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series paddock.

“Adam showed incredible determination and adaptability,” said TopLiner™ chief Claudio Burtin. “Qualifying P8 set the tone, and the way he rebounded from early challenges speaks volumes about his talent and professionalism. We’re extremely proud of the entire team’s effort.”

With momentum firmly on his side, Andretti now shifts focus to the Streets of St. Petersburg, where the road course layout is expected to play directly into his strengths as an accomplished road racer.

Building on a breakthrough debut at EchoPark Speedway, TopLiner™ are poised for even greater success in the races ahead.

About TopLiner™

TopLiner™ spray-on bedliners are formulated for unmatched strength and precision. Each spray-on coat forms a permanent shield against dents, scratches, rust, and harsh weather. The textured finish adds grip and stability for cargo safety, while the custom application adapts to any surface from truck beds to ATVs, trailers, and boats. With a range of finishes and colors, Top Liner protects your investment and keeps it looking sharp, mile after mile. Learn more at www.topliner.com.