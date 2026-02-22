Hunter Lawrence Breaks Through for First Career Monster Energy Supercross Victory on Night of Firsts in Arlington

Pierce Brown Opens Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class with Maiden Win

ARLINGTON, Texas (February 21, 2026) – The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship signified the annual visit of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for Military Appreciation Night inside AT&T Stadium. A captivating night of racing produced a pair of first-time winners, as 450SMX Class points leader Hunter Lawrence finally seized control of the spotlight with an impressive breakthrough victory for Honda HRC Progressive. The Australian outlasted each of his championship rivals to assert his hold of the red plate.

450SMX

The 450SMX Class Main Event started with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Cooper Webb and the Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki of Ken Roczen side-by-side exiting the first turn, as Webb was able to edge out Roczen for the holeshot only to give up the lead to the German as they fought for position on the opening lap. Lawrence slotted behind them into third, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac started outside the top 10 in 11th place. Roczen was able to keep Webb at bay and grabbed hold of the race lead. Soon the lead trio settled in while Tomac made an incredible charge up to fourth within the first couple laps to set the stage for a thrilling fight for victory. As Webb pursued Roczen he made a small bobble, which allowed Lawrence to pass for third. Shortly thereafter, Lawrence surged onto Roczen’s rear fender and applied pressure for the lead with about 13 minutes to go, which allowed the top four to move within two seconds of one another. Roczen withstood the attack and the top four once again settled in through the middle of the 20 Minute + 1 Lap race.

As the race approached its final six minutes the action picked up once more as Lawrence mounted another attack and got alongside Roczen in the whoops, only to be halted by a slower rider. Lawrence didn’t relent and made a pass stick moments later. Webb then got by Roczen for second, only to have Tomac surge by both Roczen and Webb to move from fourth to second. Webb was forced off the track in the process, which allowed Roczen to reclaim third. However, Webb made another pass to regain podium position.

Lawrence opened up a healthy lead with his pass on Roczen and was forced to deal with a brief push from Tomac with two minutes to go. Lawrence responded and carried on to a long-awaited victory by 2.8 seconds over Tomac, with Webb in third and Roczen fourth.

Lawrence’s win came in his 26th premier class start, inside the same venue of his first 250SMX Class victory during the 2021 season. He became the season’s fifth different winner in seven races and moved out to a four-point lead over Tomac. Webb is third, 16 points out of the lead, with Roczen fourth, 18 points back.

After four runner-up finishes in the first six races, Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence broke through for his first premier class victory.

Hunter Lawrence – 1st Place – 450SMX Class

“It’s cool, but we’ve got a lot of racing left. I’m happy to tick that little box. It’s a huge thank you to my team and everyone that’s around me. We’ve got an amazing group and that’s really the most valuable thing in my program. It takes a whole village to move mountains.

“Even when you get a sixth place it’s really tough, but man how cool it was racing against all those boys. Me and Kenny [Roczen] had some awesome back-and-forth, Coop [Webb] was right there, Eli [Tomac] was right there. It’s pretty cool racing with the sport’s legends. Awesome.”

Eli Tomac – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class

“[The first lap] absolutely saved my race. I was happy to make some moves there and just happened to find openings that allowed me to pass two or three guys at a time. Somehow by Lap 2 or 3 I could see the front of the race and knew I was okay. What a difficult track tonight. I fought to the end as much as I could. Second was all we had tonight.”

Cooper Webb – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class

“It was a fun race, for sure, but I’m honestly a little bummed. I was pretty nice and should have been more aggressive with [Roczen] and maybe gotten the pass [for the lead] earlier. It was a sick race with all of us four bunched up there. I tried to make the pass on [Roczen for second] and Eli [Tomac] ended up getting me and ran me off the track, then Kenny got back by me. I kind of lost the tow of [the leaders]. I’m bummed at myself. I saw a few openings I should have taken and I didn’t. I was too patient tonight. Overall, we’ll take it.”

250SX

The anticipated opening race of the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship was equally exciting and got underway with Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda out front for the holeshot in his first race since he underwent surgery in November to repair two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his neck and upper back. The reigning 250SMX World Champion from Japan was followed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Pierce Brown and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Daxton Bennick, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies, a title favorite, started deep inside the top 20 after he fell in the first turn and collected multiple contenders.

Shimoda sprinted out to a lead of more than three seconds and stabilized his advantage through the opening portion of the race until an unexpected sequence changed the complexion of the race. Red medical lights were displayed as Shimoda approached the finish line, which required him to not jump any obstacle until cleared. As he rolled through to begin the next lap, both Brown and Bennick completed the obstacles at normal race pace, with no apparent lights displayed, which allowed Brown to not only overcome the deficit but also make the pass for the lead. Shimoda resumed full pace in second and fought back but was unable to get by Brown as Bennick pursued from third. Shimoda’s pursuit of Brown and the lead continued throughout the remainder of the 15 Minute + 1 Lap race and while the Honda rider appeared to be faster at times, he was unable to attempt a pass. With less than one minute to go Shimoda made one final push and dove under Brown with an inside line but was unable to sustain the momentum, which allowed Brown to pull away to victory.

Brown took the checkered flag by 2.4 seconds over Shimoda, with Bennick right behind in third. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, who was involved in the first-turn incident with Davies, finished fourth, while Davies impressed with a resilient come-from-behind fifth place result. For Brown, it not only signified his first Supercross victory in 33 starts, but it also came one year after he crashed out of the lead of the 2025 Eastern Divisional opener and suffered a fractured vertebra, which sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Brown’s win has put him atop the Eastern Divisional standings, with a three-point lead over Shimoda and a five-point advantage over Bennick. It will mark the first time Brown has ever carried the red plate.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Pierce Brown captured an emotional first career Supercross win to open the Eastern Divisional Championship.

Pierce Brown – 1st Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“I don’t even know where to start. There were so many nights where I didn’t think this would be possible. Missing a year, especially with the injury I had, it’s pretty degrading. It’s a scary thing to come back from and there were a lot of doubts. I’m just thankful I never stopped fighting. Every day this offseason we put our best foot forward. Wow. This is…amazing.”

Jo Shimoda – 2nd Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“I saw the red [medical] light come on and you’re not supposed to jump that, so I don’t know what happened. We’ll review it. Overall, it was a good one for me. I felt rusty all day, to be honest, but my adrenaline kicked in for the race. It’s a good way to start.”

Daxton Bennick – 3rd Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“I turned a pretty bad day into a good day. I thought if I could be top five [in the main event] that’d be good for me. I struggled all day, but I’m pumped to come away with a podium. I dug deep in that race. We’ll keep digging this week and come out swinging next weekend.”

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship and Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue next Saturday, February 28, for the eighth race of the season from legendary Daytona International Speedway and the 56th running of the Daytona Supercross in Florida. Live broadcast coverage on Peacock will begin at 1 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by the Gate Drop at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, a domestic Spanish language broadcast is available on Pea cock while international viewers can choose from dedicated English, French, and Spanish broadcasts via SMX Video Pass (www.SMXVideoPass.com).



All 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final are now on sale at Supermotocross.com. Saturday FanFest will take place at all postseason races, Friday FanFest and camping will be available in Columbus and Ridgedale, additional details to follow.

For information about the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Pro Motocross Championship:

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship. For more information, visit ProMotocross.com.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.