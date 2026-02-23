NHRA PRO MOD DRAG RACING SERIES SET TO CELEBRATE 25 YEARS DURING THRILLING 2026 SEASON

Qualifying action and first round of eliminations to be broadcast free on NHRA YouTube page during milestone year

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 23, 2026) – NHRA is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary during the 2026 season, and this year also represents a major milestone for the NHRA Pro Mod Series.

The exciting series is set to enjoy its 25th anniversary celebration in 2026, racing 11 times across the country with the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

As part of the milestone campaign for NHRA Pro Mod, NHRA announced that it will stream qualifying coverage live and for free on the NHRA YouTube page on Friday and Saturday, as well as the first round of eliminations at all 11 events.

The free streaming coverage on YouTube will include one round of qualifying each day, as well as the opening round of eliminations, which will take place either Saturday evening or Sunday. Full event coverage can be purchased and viewed at www.NHRA.tv.

The fan-favorite category will kick off its 11-race season with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville on March 5-8, before heading to the NHRA Arizona Nationals and returning to Firebird Motorsports Park for the third straight year on March 20-22.

“NHRA Pro Mod being streamed live on YouTube isn’t just exposure — it’s proof of our evolution,” NHRA Pro Mod driver and Team Shelton Motorsports Owner Stan Shelton said. We’re a self-managed class with a clear identity, and this growth reflects the power of that model within the NHRA. We’re excited to celebrate the 25th year of Pro Mod in NHRA and we’re looking forward to a great season.”

Last season was a representation of just how stacked NHRA Pro Mod is with talent, with the championship again coming down to the wire. Five different drivers won a race, but J.R. Gray enjoyed a spectacular season, winning four times, including the finale in Las Vegas, to claim his first NHRA Pro Mod championship.

Still, the championship came down to a winner-take-all final round against Billy Banaka, with Gray taking the victory and the championship to close out another remarkable season in the category.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series has continued to offer something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as several different power adders.

For 24 years, the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series has also featured standout drivers and legendary names in the doorslammer ranks, including past world champions like Rickie Smith, Von Smith, Khalid Al Balooshi, Mike Janis, Troy Coughlin Sr., Mike Castellana, Stevie “Fast” Jackson, Jordan Lazic, Kris Thorne, Jose Gonzalez and many others.

NHRA Pro Mod became an official national championship category in 2010, after serving as an exhibition or regional class. Now, it gets to celebrate its 25th year of competition in NHRA during a banner 2026, ensuring all fans get an opportunity to watch the incredible action all year.

“The 2026 season is a milestone moment for NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, which continues to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable categories in drag racing,” NHRA Senior Vice President Evan Jonat said. “We’re proud to celebrate this anniversary across all 11 events this year and offer fans free coverage on the NHRA YouTube page. With a bigger spotlight, it’s a great opportunity for these talented drivers to showcase their skills and what makes this class so enjoyable to watch.”

Following races in Gainesville and Phoenix, the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will celebrate its 25th season with stops in Charlotte, South Georgia Motorsports Park, Chicago and Bristol to close out the regular season. The five-race “Road to the Championship” will feature stops in Norwalk, Indianapolis, Rockingham, St. Louis and the finale in Las Vegas.

For more information about NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

2026 NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Season Schedule

March 5-8: 57th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

March 20-22: 41st annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

April 24-26: 16th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 1-May 3: NHRA Southern Nationals, South Georgia Motorsports Park, Adel, Ga.

May 14-17: 26th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

June 12-14: 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

Pro Mod Road to the Championship

June 25-28: 20th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

Sept. 2-7: 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

Sept. 25-27: Inaugural NHRA Nationals at The Rock, Rockingham Dragway, Rockingham, N.C.

Oct. 2-4: 15th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 29-Nov. 1: 26th annual NHRA Las Vegas Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

