RIGHT TRAILERS RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF TOP FUEL ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORNATIONAL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2026) – The NHRA announced today Right Trailers will continue as the title sponsor of the upcoming big-money NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout.

The Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout takes place Saturday, March 7, as part of the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway, kicking off NHRA’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration.

Eight top drivers in the Top Fuel category will face off in a unique one-day specialty event, with reigning world champ and defending Callout winner Doug Kalitta as the No. 1 seed.

A longtime supporter of NHRA drag racing, Right Trailers continues to be involved in the sport at several levels. They sponsor both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals in the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League and Right Trailers is also the title sponsor of the NHRA’s Top Dragster and Top Sportsman categories. This season, they will return as the Callout sponsor in the 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph Top Fuel specialty race that offers a big purse, bragging rights and a special trophy during one of the most historic races on the NHRA schedule.

“Right Trailers is proud to be a longtime supporter of NHRA drag racing in the sportsman ranks and the Junior Drag Racing League. Many of those drivers over the years have gained the experience necessary to compete at the highest level of the sport —Top Fuel. The thrill of watching these drivers reach speeds of 340 mph is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Right Trailers President Michael Scott said.

“At the Gatornationals, the NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout will give our customers and select staff members the opportunity to witness this exciting action first-hand. We are thrilled to share this experience with our diverse customer base, which includes several NHRA teams across both the sportsman and professional levels. This opportunity allows us to elevate the Right Trailers – Nationwide brand to the Top Fuel category, and we see tremendous value in the potential it holds. This is a great way to showcase our new website, www.RightTrailers.com to thousands of racers and fans as well.”

The bonus race features a loaded eight-car field, starting with Kalitta. He earned the top seed in the unique bonus race and the rest of the field, in order, includes Shawn Langdon, 2025 Gatornationals winner Antron Brown, racing legend Tony Stewart, Justin Ashley, Clay Millican, Shawn Reed and 2023 Callout winner Josh Hart.

With the unique Callout format, Kalitta will get to pick his opening-round opponent. Langdon will get the next selection until all the first-round matchups are set. The quickest winning driver in the opening round gets to call his shot for the semifinals, too.

All three rounds take place on Saturday in Gainesville, with the opening-round selections set for Friday, March 6 in the Top Eliminator Club, The first round takes place at 12:15 p.m., with the semifinals slated for 2:15 p.m. and the final round at 3:30 p.m. A special Callout broadcast will also air at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1.

Kalitta will also try to become the first Top Fuel driver to earn multiple wins in the Callout, which offers a total purse of $130,000. Last season, Kalitta defeated Millican in the opening round and then knocked off Brown before taking down two-time world champ Brittany Force in the finals. This year’s loaded field features three world champions, while all eight participants have Top Fuel victories.

Final 2026 NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout Field

Doug Kalitta Shawn Langdon Antron Brown Tony Stewart Justin Ashley Clay Millican Shawn Reed Josh Hart

The 2025 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals featured wins by Brown (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle). This year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.

Along with a full slate of racing, fans can expect a multitude of events to celebrate the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and NHRA’s 75th anniversary, including:

Appearances from a host of NHRA legends during the event, including Kenny Bernstein, Don Garlits, Joe Amato, Don Prudhomme, Shirley Muldowney, Darrell Gwynn and Bob Frey.

A celebration of Bernstein’s historic 300-mph run from 1992.

A free, limited-edition NHRA 2026 season poster to the first 6,500 fans in attendance on Sunday.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley.

Race winners will get the special NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally, along with the Gatornationals traditional Golden Gator trophy.

This year, fans will see a host of major stars, including Kalitta, Stewart, Hart, who joined John Force Racing, and the return of star driver Leah Pruett. In Funny Car, the stars include back-to-back world champ Austin Prock, Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Jack Beckman and new John Force Racing driver Jordan Vandergriff, while Pro Stock features champ Glenn, Anderson, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Aaron Stanfield.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera is after a fourth straight Gatornationals win, while Richard Gadson begins his title defense against the likes of Matt Smith, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

Before the race, fans will again be invited to a special “Gatornationals Kickoff Party and Fanfest” at Hart’s Burnyzz Speedshop in Ocala. In what’s become an exciting pre-event tradition, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. The fun-filled kickoff event will include driver appearances and autographs from 7-8 p.m.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 1:30 and 4 p.m. ET on Friday, March 6, and the final two qualifying rounds on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, including upgraded experiences in the Gainesville Top Eliminator Club, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

RIGHT TRAILERS NHRA TOP FUEL ALL-STAR CALLOUT SCHEDULE (ET):

Friday, March 6:

12:00 PM – Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout first-round selections in Top Eliminator Club (Get your TEC Tickets Today!)

Saturday, March 7

12:15 PM – First round for Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout

2:15 PM – Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout for round two. The winning driver who makes the quickest run in the first round will select their semifinal opponent.

3:30 PM – Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout final round

4:00 PM – Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout show airs on FS1

